Desert Lion Energy to Present at Upcoming Conferences

TORONTO, June 20, 2018 /CNW/ - Lithium developer and emerging lithium producer Desert Lion Energy Inc. (TSXV: DLI) (OTCQB: DSLEF) ("Desert Lion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Tim Johnston, President and CEO of Desert Lion Energy Inc., is scheduled to present at the Benchmark Mineral World Tour day on Friday, June 22, 2018 at 11:10AM (BST) in London, UK.

In addition, Mr. Johnston will be participating in Industrial Minerals' 10th Lithium Supply & Market Conference, where he is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 27 at 4PM (PT) in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information on these events, please consult the Desert Lion website at www.desertlionenergy.com/investors/ .

About Desert Lion Energy

Desert Lion Energy is an emerging lithium development company focused on building Namibia's first large-scale lithium mine to be located approximately 210km from the nation's capital of Windhoek. The Company's Rubicon and Helikon mines are located within a 301km2 prospective land package, with known lithium bearing pegmatitic mineralization and the Company is currently in Phase 1 of its production plan, producing and exporting lithium concentrate from stockpiled material. The project site is accessible year-round by road and has access to power, water, rail, port, airport and communication infrastructure.

SOURCE Desert Lion Energy