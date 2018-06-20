Apogee Opportunities Inc. Announces Approval for Listing on the NEO Exchange

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Opportunities Inc. (“Apogee” or the “Company”) (NEO:APE) is pleased to announce that it received final approval on June 15, 2018 to list its common shares (the “Apogee Common Shares”) on the Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. (the “NEO Exchange”), in a halted state, in connection with the proposed business combination transaction between Apogee and ANM, Inc. (dba Halo Labs) (“Halo”), which Apogee intends to complete by way of triangular merger among Halo, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the Company (“RTO Transaction”).



The Apogee Common Shares will be voluntarily delisted from the TSXV on June 20, 2018 and will be listed, in a halted state, on the NEO Exchange on June 21, 2018, for the purpose of completing the proposed RTO Transaction, as described in the press release dated May 9, 2018 (the “May Press Release”). The trading of the Apogee Common Shares will remain in a halted state until such time as the proposed RTO Transaction has been completed and is subject to approval by and satisfaction of any conditions imposed by the NEO Exchange in connection with the proposed listing of the resulting issuer.

For more information, please contact:

G. Scott Paterson

Chairman of Apogee

Tel: +1 (416) 917-1964

spaterson@patersonpartners.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management of Apogee and Halo with respect to performance, business and future events, including but not limited to, express or implied statements and assumptions regarding the intention of Apogee and Halo to negotiate for or complete the RTO Transaction. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company and Halo operate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. In particular, there is no guarantee that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into the Definitive Agreement (as defined in the May Press Release) or complete the RTO Transaction contemplated herein, that the Company’s due diligence will be satisfactory or that the Company will obtain any required regulatory approvals, including the listing of the common shares of the resulting issuer on the NEO Exchange. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Neither of the Company nor Halo undertakes any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.