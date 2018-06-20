Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Prophecy Shareholders Pass All Resolutions at 2018 AGM

20.06.2018  |  Business Wire

Prophecy Development Corp. (“Prophecy” or the “Company”) (TSX:PCY, OTCQX:PRPCF, Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company’s Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the “Meeting”). The number of directors was set at four and all director nominees, as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 8, 2018 (the “Information Circular”), were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve until the next annual general meeting. According to the proxies received and shares voted in person at the Meeting, the results were as follows:

Director Votes FOR(1)(2) Votes WITHHELD(1)(2)
John Lee 97.02% 2.98%
Greg Hall 99.36% 0.64%
Harald Batista 98.07% 1.93%
Masa Igata 97.85% 2.15%

Notes:
(1) There were 318,207 non-votes reported by the Scrutineer of the Meeting in respect of the above motion.
(2) The percentages reported in this news release are calculated on the votes cast in person and by proxy at the Meeting which total 799,230 with respect to the above motion.

Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants have been appointed as auditors of the Company again, for the ensuing year and the directors have been authorized to fix their remuneration.

An ordinary resolution of shareholders was approved with respect to the split of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common shares on a 1 for 10 basis, if and when determined by the Company’s Board of Directors prior to the next general meeting of shareholders, subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Voting results for all resolutions noted above are reported in the Report on Voting Results as filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile on June 20, 2018.

About Prophecy

Prophecy Development Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Prophecy's main objective is to develop the Gibellini primary vanadium mining project in the Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada to production. Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.

Prophecy Development Corp.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“JOHN LEE”
Executive Chairman

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

.



Contact

Prophecy Development Corp.
Investor Relations:
Bekzod Kasimov, +1-888-513-6286
ir@prophecydev.com
or
Danniel Oosterman
ir@prophecydev.com
www.prophecydev.com


