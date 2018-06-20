TORONTO, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- God’s Lake Resources Inc. (the Corporation) (CSE:GLR) is pleased to announce that the Corporation intends to proceed with a “change of business”, as such term is defined in policy 8 (Policy 8) of the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the CSE), from an exploration stage mining company to an investment company (the Change of Business).



Pursuant to Policy 8, the proposed Change of Business will be subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Corporation, which approval will be sought at a special meeting of shareholders of the Corporation (the Special Meeting) to be held on a future date. Further details regarding the proposed Change of Business will be included in the information circular to be delivered to shareholders in connection with the Special Meeting.

The Corporation has requested a trading halt pursuant to section 1.5 of Policy 8. The trading halt is expected to continue until the documentation required under sections 1.6 and 1.7 of Policy 8 has been accepted and posted.

For additional information please contact:

Edward Merchand, CFO

(416) 364-8788

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this press release includes, but may not be limited to, the completion and expected timing of the proposed Change of Business and the holding, and timing, of the Special Meeting.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Corporation’s inability to meet the listing requirements of the CSE, the Corporation’s inability to raise the necessary funds to proceed with the proposed Change of Business and the Corporation’s inability to receive the approval of its shareholders in respect of the proposed Change of Business and any matters ancillary to the proposed Change of Business.

The forward-looking information in this press release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Corporation based on information currently available to the Corporation. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Corporation has made assumptions about; the proposed Change of Business, the economy and the investment industry in general, the Corporation’s ability to obtain the funds necessary to meet the capital requirements of the proposed Change of Business and the listing requirements of the CSE, the Corporation’s ability to meet the other listing requirements of the CSE, the Corporation’s ability to implement the proposed Change of Business and the Corporation’s ability to obtain the approval of its shareholders for the proposed Change of Business and any matters ancillary to the proposed Change of Business. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.