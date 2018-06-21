Belo Sun Announces Block Purchase Under Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. (“Belo Sun” or the “Company”) (TSX:BSX) announces it has completed the purchase and cancellation of 22,958,000 of its common shares at a price of $0.22 under its Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) using the block purchase exception.



The maximum number of common shares that may be purchased for cancellation pursuant to the NCIB is that number of common shares that represents 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Belo Sun. Based on the 465,589,915 common shares issued and outstanding as at the commencement of the NCIB, the maximum number of shares to be purchased and cancelled would be 23,279,495. Belo Sun may purchase an additional 321,495 common shares under the NCIB.

The Board of Directors of Belo Sun believes that the underlying value of the Company is not reflected in the current market price of its common shares, and has thus concluded that the repurchase and cancellation of common shares pursuant to the NCIB presently constitutes an appropriate use of financial resources and would be in the best interest of Belo Sun shareholders.

