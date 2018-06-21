TMAC Resources Shareholders Elect All Nine Nominees to the Board of Directors at 2018 Annual General Meeting

TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX: TMR) (“TMAC” or the “Company”) held its annual meeting of shareholders in Toronto today and announces the results of voting. A total of 80,018,350 shares (approximately 87.2% of the 91,761,049 common shares outstanding at May 8, 2018) were represented, in person or by proxy, demonstrating strong support for the election of its nominees as directors.
The shareholders appointed the nine board members (five of whom are independent), with shares represented at the meeting voting in favour of the individual directors as follows:
Director
Voted (#)
Withheld (#)
Andrew B. Adams
79,695,019
87,748
Leona Aglukkaq
79,749,819
32,948
João P. S. Carrêlo
79,646,180
136,587
Franklin L. Davis
79,745,267
37,500
E. Randall Engel
79,742,199
40,568
John W. Lydall
79,742,615
40,152
A. Terrance MacGibbon
68,347,459
11,435,308
David McLaren
79,687,099
95,668
Jason R. Neal
69,361,775
10,420,992
At the meeting, shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company.
The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters was filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
