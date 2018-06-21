Ardea Resources Ltd.: Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project Pilot Plant Trials to Commence

Perth - Ardea Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) ("Ardea" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged engineering firm Simulus to conduct pilot plant trials for the Company's flagship Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project ("Goongarrie").Highlights- Pilot plant program to derive process design and engineering data for flowsheet to produce nickel sulphate and cobalt sulphate- Production of commercial samples for testing by potential customersThe pilot plant trial is being completed on 7.5 tonnes of representative mineralisation in the largest laboratory-scale autoclave in the southern hemisphere. The objective of the Research and Development program is to provide process design and engineering data on the planned Goongarrie flowsheet while producing sufficient industry standard specification of cobalt and nickel sulphate crystals. These marketing products will be required as a part of third party due diligence being completed by potential Strategic Partners (ASX Market Release - 14 June 2018).Commenting on the pilot plant testing, Ardea Chair Katina Law said:This is an important step in the development of the Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project. Piloting of the proposed Goongarrie flowsheet is the next technical step in the research and development programme and will allow Ardea to produce nickel sulphate and cobalt sulphate under operating conditions that mimic a commercial operation and provide marketing samples for eager battery market end users".To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/92E8759K





Ardea Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) (FRA:A91) is an Australian resources company with an extensive Western Australia and New South Wales "battery metal" portfolio of nickel, cobalt and zinc, with associated scandium, High Purity Alumina and gold. Ardea owns 100% of the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP), a globally significant series of nickel-cobalt-scandium laterite deposits which host the largest cobalt resource in the developed world. Ardea is focused on the development of the Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project (GNCP) within the KNP, 80km north of Kalgoorlie WA. In March 2018 Ardea released a PFS on the GNCP and has commenced Definitive Feasibility Study programs. In June 2018 Ardea retained KPMG Australia Corporate Finance to assist in securing a Strategic Partner to jointly develop the GNCP.



The current piloting is the culmination at semi-commercial scale of two years of intense bench-scale Research and Development with Simulus using Ardea drill samples. The piloting is testing multiple new metallurgical concepts involving the uniquely endowed Goongarrie mineralisation.







