Navasota Resources Announces Delisting from TSXV

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2018) - Navasota Resources Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it has received the requisite shareholder approval for the voluntarily delisting of its common shares from the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Exchange has issued a bulletin approving such delisting and has advised that as at the close of trading on June 18, 2018, the Company's common shares will no longer be listed on the Exchange. Subsequent to June 18, 2018, the Company's common shares will not be listed and posted for trading on any marketplace and there will be no public liquid market to trade the common shares.

