RTG Mining Inc. Report of Voting Results

04:24 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Subiaco, Western Australia (FSCwire) - RTG Mining Inc. (“RTG” or “the Company”) held its Annual General Meeting on 23 May at 10:30am Perth, Western Australia time.

A total of 56,516,117 shares were voted by proxy prior to the Meeting, representing approximately 29.32% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company and 16,913,730 were available to be voted at the meeting by corporate representative but were not voted as all resolutions were passed by a show of hands.

The resolutions voted on were in accordance with the Notice of Meeting previously provided to Shareholders.

The results of voting on each motion was as follows:

Resolution 1 – Appoint BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration:

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 2 – To set the number of Directors at five (5):

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 3.1 – Election of Mr. Michael Carrick as a director of the Company:

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 3.2 – Election of Ms. Justine Magee as a director of the Company:

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 3.3 – Election of Mr. Robert Scott as a director of the Company:

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 3.4 – Election of Mr. David Cruse as a director of the Company:

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 3.5 – Election of Mr. Phillip Lockyer as a director of the Company:

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 4 – To ratify and approve the loan funded share plan, pursuant to which certain employees and directors of the Company will be invited to subscribe for fully paid shares in the Company using financial assistance provided by the Company:

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

The Company advises that the proxy votes were received as follows:

RESOLUTIONS

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AND AGAINST

FOR

AGAINST

WITHHELD

INVALID

NON VOTE

FOR

AGAINST

Resolution 1 – Appoint BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration

55,122,567

1,060,650

330,000

2,900

0

98%

2%

Resolution 2 – To set the number of Directors at five (5)

54,685,008

0

330,000

4,850

1,496,259

100%

0%

Resolution 3.1 – Election of Mr. Michael Carrick as a director of the Company

55,012,859

1,950

2,149

2,900

1,496,259

100%

0%

Resolution 3.2 – Election of Ms. Justine Magee as a director of the Company

54,656,889

331,950

2,149

28,870

1,496,259

99%

1%

Resolution 3.3 – Election of Mr. Robert Scott as a director of the Company

53,972,859

1,041,950

2,149

2,900

1,496,259

98%

2%

Resolution 3.4 – Election of Mr. David Cruse as a director of the Company

53,944,889

1,043,950

2,149

28,870

1,496,259

98%

2%

Resolution 3.5 – Election of Mr. Phillip Lockyer as a director of the Company

53,972,859

1,041,950

2,149

2,900

1,496,259

98%

2%

Resolution 4 – To ratify and approve the loan funded share plan, pursuant to which certain employees and directors of the Company will be invited to subscribe for fully paid shares in the Company using financial assistance provided by the Company

28,767,671

25,418,098

2,149

74,200

2,253,999

53%

47%

The Company notes that an additional 16,913,730 shares were available to vote in favour of the resolutions, but were not required as all resolutions carried on a show of hands.

ABOUT RTG MINING INC

RTG Mining Inc. is a mining and exploration company listed on the main board of the Toronto Stock Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange Limited.  RTG is focused on a proposal with a landowner lead consortium to secure an exploration licence at the high tonnage copper-gold Panguna Project in Bougainville PNG and the high grade copper/gold/magnetite Mabilo Project in the Philippines, while also identifying major new projects which will allow the Company to move quickly and safely to production.

RTG has an experienced management team which has to date developed seven mines in five different countries, including being responsible for the development of the Masbate Gold Mine in the Philippines through CGA Mining Ltd., and has B2Gold as one of its major shareholders in the Company. B2Gold is a member of both the S&P/TSX Global Gold and Global Mining Indices.

ENQUIRIES

Australian Contact

US Contact

President & CEO – Justine Magee

Investor Relations – Jaime Wells

Tel:

+61 8 6489 2900

+1 970 640 0611

Fax:

+61 8 6489 2920

Email:

jmagee@rtgmining.com

jwells@rtgmining.com




Source: RTG Mining Inc. (TSX:RTG)

RTG Mining Inc.

Bergbau
Australien
www.rtgmining.com


