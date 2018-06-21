RTG Mining Inc.: Report of Voting Results

Subiaco - RTG Mining Inc. (“RTG” or “the Company”) held its Annual General Meeting on 23 May at 10:30am Perth, Western Australia time.

A total of 56,516,117 shares were voted by proxy prior to the Meeting, representing approximately 29.32% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company and 16,913,730 were available to be voted at the meeting by corporate representative but were not voted as all resolutions were passed by a show of hands.

The resolutions voted on were in accordance with the Notice of Meeting previously provided to Shareholders.

The results of voting on each motion was as follows:

Resolution 1 – Appoint BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration:

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 2 – To set the number of Directors at five (5):

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 3.1 – Election of Mr. Michael Carrick as a director of the Company:

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 3.2 – Election of Ms. Justine Magee as a director of the Company:

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 3.3 – Election of Mr. Robert Scott as a director of the Company:

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 3.4 – Election of Mr. David Cruse as a director of the Company:

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 3.5 – Election of Mr. Phillip Lockyer as a director of the Company:

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 4 – To ratify and approve the loan funded share plan, pursuant to which certain employees and directors of the Company will be invited to subscribe for fully paid shares in the Company using financial assistance provided by the Company:

The motion was carried on a show of hands as an ordinary resolution.

The Company advises that the proxy votes were received as follows:

RESOLUTIONS NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AND AGAINST FOR AGAINST WITHHELD INVALID NON VOTE FOR AGAINST Resolution 1 – Appoint BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration 55,122,567 1,060,650 330,000 2,900 0 98% 2% Resolution 2 – To set the number of Directors at five (5) 54,685,008 0 330,000 4,850 1,496,259 100% 0% Resolution 3.1 – Election of Mr. Michael Carrick as a director of the Company 55,012,859 1,950 2,149 2,900 1,496,259 100% 0% Resolution 3.2 – Election of Ms. Justine Magee as a director of the Company 54,656,889 331,950 2,149 28,870 1,496,259 99% 1% Resolution 3.3 – Election of Mr. Robert Scott as a director of the Company 53,972,859 1,041,950 2,149 2,900 1,496,259 98% 2% Resolution 3.4 – Election of Mr. David Cruse as a director of the Company 53,944,889 1,043,950 2,149 28,870 1,496,259 98% 2% Resolution 3.5 – Election of Mr. Phillip Lockyer as a director of the Company 53,972,859 1,041,950 2,149 2,900 1,496,259 98% 2% Resolution 4 – To ratify and approve the loan funded share plan, pursuant to which certain employees and directors of the Company will be invited to subscribe for fully paid shares in the Company using financial assistance provided by the Company 28,767,671 25,418,098 2,149 74,200 2,253,999 53% 47%

The Company notes that an additional 16,913,730 shares were available to vote in favour of the resolutions, but were not required as all resolutions carried on a show of hands.

