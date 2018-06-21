Horizonte Completes Aero Survey for Powerline and Advances Permitting for the Araguaia Nickel Project

LONDON, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM) (TSX:HZM) (‘Horizonte’ or ‘the Company’) the nickel development company focused in Brazil which is developing the Araguaia nickel project as Brazil’s next ferronickel mine, is pleased to announce that it has completed the detailed aero survey covering the route of the power line into the project and awarded contracts to cover the engineering design and permitting for the powerline and substation infrastructure for the Araguaia ferronickel project (‘Araguaia’).



Highlights

Contracts awarded for Araguaia Powerline to leading Brazilian consultants including: SM&A Servicos Eletricos responsible for the design engineering for the 230kV transmission line to provide electricity for all operations required for life of mine; Brandt Meio Ambiente to prepare the installation environmental permits; and Geoid Laser Mapping for the topographic aerial laser survey of the powerline route and detailed positioning of pylon locations;

Araguaia Feasibility Study (FS) remains on schedule for delivery mid-year.

Horizonte’s CEO Jeremy Martin said, “Securing water and energy are key risks for any mining project. We announced earlier this year that we had secured the water abstraction permit for Araguaia’s full-scale ferronickel operation and now we’re advancing the energy infrastructure with the awards of contracts to experienced Brazilian powerline consultants. The 230kV transmission line is a significant part of the Araguaia project, so it’s an exciting time for the company to see this milestone progress, bringing us closer to the build-phase of the Araguaia project.

A tender process was undertaken, as our aim was to contract leading Brazilian consulting groups with a strong track record in powerline infrastructure implementation in Brazil.

Elsewhere on the project we are working towards the completion of the Feasibility Study due mid-year, together with advancing the final permits required to ensure the project is construction ready. This is all against a backdrop of strengthening nickel prices; both LME and SHEFI exchanges have seen continued draw downs in nickel inventories, we have seen nickel prices trade over $14,500 / tonne and the demand outlook remains positive. We look forward to providing further updates as we advance the project.”

Further details

The purpose of the aero survey is to provide high resolution digital topography and mapping of the power line route and detailed positioning for the transmission line pylons. This information will then be used by SM&A to undertake the engineering design of the line and supporting structures including transformer capacity and any engineered structures associated with the supply.

Horizonte has signed contracts with the following consulting groups to deliver the power infrastructure by the end of 2018.

Engineering Group: SM&A Services Eletricos (SM&A)

SM&A specialises in industrial electrical power systems. The group is currently active in the following sectors; steel industry, mining, cement and infrastructure works such as ports and airports. The company conducts end to end electrical services including concept design, detailed engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and turn-key handover into operation. Environmental Permitting Group: Brandt Meio Ambiente (Brandt)

Brandt is one of the leading independent environmental and permitting consultants in Brazil with experience in over 6,000 projects worldwide. The consulting group is headquartered in Belo Horizonte with offices in the Pará and Rio Grande de Sul states. Brandt won the CEMIG three-year contract to permit over 50 electric units throughout Brazil, including 13 hydroelectric plants and two thermoelectric plants. In addition to this, Brandt also successfully permitted the transmission lines for the Onça Puma Nickel and Salobo Copper mines also located in the Pará state. Brandt currently provides environmental services to Vale’s S11D iron ore project, with a team located in the nearby Carajás region, north of Araguaia. Topographic aerial laser survey group: GEOID

GEOID is a company headquartered in Belo Horizonte with over 40 years of experience. It is a high-tech company, pioneered in Brazil in the use of high-precision remote sensing equipment (geodetic GPS) and, in 1999, was the first company in South America to invest in active laser sensing.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

About Horizonte Minerals:

Horizonte Minerals Plc is an AIM and TSX-listed nickel development focused in Brazil. The Company is developing the Araguaia Project as the next major ferronickel mine in Brazil. With the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project being advanced with the aim of being able to supply nickel and cobalt to the EV battery market. Both projects are 100% owned.

Horizonte shareholders include; Teck Resources Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Group, JP Morgan, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited, City Financial, Richard Griffiths and Glencore.

