VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN) (OTCQB:ABNAF) (Frankfurt:E2L2) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has mobilized field-crews to its 23,000-hectare Forrest Kerr Gold Project located in BC’s Golden Triangle region to begin the Company’s 2018 summer exploration and field program. Aben is planning a 5000-metre diamond drilling program in approximately 18 drill holes at Forrest Kerr.



Construction of camp facilities and core shack is under way and drill pad construction will follow in the next few days. The weather has been favourable. Mobilization of the drill rig will follow when pads are ready.

The initial focus for the drill program will be to expand the high-grade precious metal mineralization discovered in 2017 at the Boundary North Zone, located near the center of the Forrest Kerr Property. Three separate drill holes, collared from the same drill pad, pierced a near-surface high-grade zone of gold-silver-copper mineralization, in addition to broad intercepts containing gold bearing quartz veins. Select results from those holes include 6.7 grams per tonne (g/T) Au, 6.4 g/T Ag and 0.9% Cu over 10 metres, including 18.9 g/T Au, 16.6 g/T Ag and 2.2% Cu over 3.0 metres in hole FK17-04 which contributed to an average grade of 0.26 g/T Au over 387 metres. Hole FK17-05 returned 21.5 g/T Au, 28.5 g/T Ag and 3.1% Cu over 6 metres from the same zone at a slightly greater depth.

The Company believes the 2017 discovery demonstrates that the Boundary Zone has additional discovery potential for significant precious metal mineralization. This area of the Forrest Kerr Property hosts gold-silver-copper in rock and soil anomalies that span in excess of 2 km by 4km and remain relatively under-explored.

Aben President and CEO, Jim Pettit, stated: “Notable regional discoveries by Pretium, GT Gold, Garibaldi Resources and others have illustrated the significant discovery upside remaining in the district and we are confident in the potential at Forrest Kerr given the newly discovered and historic high-grade mineralization there as well as the numerous untested gold-in-soil anomalies present”.

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration of Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, the Yukon, and Saskatchewan.

Aben Resources has approx. 79.5 million shares issued and outstanding with approx. $3.1 million in its treasury.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN), visit our Company’s web site at www.abenresources.com.

