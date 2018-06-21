Golden Predator Bolsters Technical Exploration Team; Implements Exploration Management Council

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX-V:GPY) (OTCQX:NTGSF) (the “Company” or “Golden Predator”) is pleased to announce the establishment of an Exploration Management Council (“Council”) including globally recognized geological experts Richard Goldfarb, Lance Miller, Craig Hart and William (Bill) Threlkeld.



Rich Goldfarb, PhD, has agreed to expand his role beyond the Board of Directors. As Chairman of the newly formed Exploration Management Council, he will be taking a more proactive role in the Company’s exploration efforts. Rich is joined by a team of geoscientists recognized for their expertise in the geology, structure and gold deposits of the Northern Cordillera including the Yukon, Alaska and British Columbia. The Council will assist management and field staff at Golden Predator in reviewing, interpreting, advising and planning on exploration and technical matters relating to the Company's mineral exploration projects. The Council will also identify new opportunities in the Yukon, Alaska and British Columbia.

The Company also announces the appointment of Michael (Mike) Redfearn, P.Eng., who will provide the Company with strong guidance and valuable oversight in mineral processing, pilot projects, technological reviews and assessments of processing options on all of the Company’s projects.

“Combining this team’s individual expertise in gold deposits, regional geology, structure, mapping and geochemistry, primarily focused on the Yukon, Alaska and British Columbia, creates an unparalleled technical team to guide the Company’s current and future exploration activities,” said Janet Lee-Sheriff, Chief Executive Officer. “We are especially fortunate to have Rich, Bill, Lance and Craig join us with their well-established records of accomplishment in conceptualizing, recognizing and advancing major gold deposits. This team gives Golden Predator a unique technical advantage in the mineral exploration business.”

The Exploration Management Council

Richard (Rich) J. Goldfarb, Ph.D. Council Chairman

Rich is a globally recognized authority on orogenic gold deposits, having served 36 years with the U.S. Geological Survey’s Mineral Resources Program. Dr. Goldfarb is a Research Professor at the Colorado School of Mines, an Adjunct Professor at the University of Western Australia, a Distinguished Overseas Professor at China University of Geosciences, Beijing, China, as well as a private consultant.

Dr. Goldfarb obtained his PhD Geology from the University of Colorado and is the recipient of many awards from scientific organizations around the world. He is a Fellow and Ex-President of the Society of Economic Geologists and an Honorary Lifetime Member of the Society for Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits. He has senior authored or co-authored more than 225 papers and has delivered over 200 presentations in 31 countries. 26 of his papers on gold deposits of the Northern Cordillera were jointly authored with fellow council members Craig Hart and/or Lance Miller. In addition to his formative work on orogenic gold, Rich has an extensive background in geochemistry, regional metallogeny, and exploration targeting.

Craig J.R. Hart, Ph.D., FSEG, FGAC.

Craig Hart is the Director of the Mineral Deposit Research Unit (MDRU) at the University of British Columbia (UBC) where he initiates and facilitates a wide range of mineral exploration industry-sponsored research projects focused on gold and porphyry systems, regional metallogeny and exploration methods. His current research efforts are directed towards developing new exploration tools and strategies for gold and porphyry deposits. Most of his early career was with the Yukon Geological Survey where he undertook regional mapping and metallogenic research in the Northern Cordillera.

Craig has degrees from McMaster University (BSc 1986), University of British Columbia (MSc 1995) and University of Western Australia (2005) separated by employment in the exploration industry and with geological surveys. He is an author or co-author on more than 200 geological manuscripts, maps, reports and published contributions. His publications include many of the authoritative works on intrusion-related gold deposits of Yukon and Alaska, as well as description of the gold mineralization throughout Yukon’s upper Hyland River valley area.

Lance Miller, Ph.D.

With over 30 years in the minerals industry, Lance Miller currently serves as Vice President of Natural Resources for NANA Regional Corporation, an Alaska Native Corporation. NANA owns the land on which the Red Dog Mine, one of the world’s largest zinc mines, has operated since 1989 as a model of responsible resource development.

Lance has been Projects Manager for NovaGold, Chief Geologist for Echo Bay mines on the Alaska-Juneau Project, and Projects Manager for Eurasia for Placer Dome. During this work, Lance conducted due-diligence programs on the giant Natalka and Sukhoi Log gold deposits in Russia and carried out the early structural geology analysis on the Donlin Creek (39.0 million ounces) deposit in SW Alaska which lead to the identification of new mineralized corridors and subsequent resource expansion.

Lance is Chairman of the Alaska Minerals Commission, an Executive board member of the Resource Development Council, a member of the Council of Alaska Producers and is on the University of Alaska Anchorage Geosciences advisory board. He has authored and co-authored over 25 scientific publications and holds a Ph.D. in economic and structural geology from the University of Arizona, an M.S. in economic geology from the University of Alaska and a B.S. in geology from Stanford University.

William (Bill) E. Threlkeld, MSc, PG

Bill is currently the Senior Vice President-Exploration for Seabridge Gold Inc. He has been instrumental in the design and execution of exploration and resource delineation programs and deeply integrated in the overall strategy of Seabridge. His team’s successes include the discovery, definition and expansion of the Courageous Lake deposit, NWT, and the Mitchell, Iron Cap and Deep Kerr deposits which have made the KSM project in British Columbia the largest gold reserve in Canada. Previously, from 1991 to 1997, Bill was Exploration Manager and Vice President of Placer Dome and was responsible for all exploration activity and investment in Latin America. Bill directed programs that resulted in the discovery and delineation of a number of gold deposits including Las Cristinas, Venezuela (9.7 million ounces), Cerro Crucitas, Costa Rica (2.3 million ounces) and Mulatos, Mexico (2.0 million ounces).

Bill obtained his MSc in Economic Geology from the University of Western Ontario and is registered as a professional geoscientist in British Columbia and the State of Washington.

Michael Redfearn, P.Eng.

Michael Redfearn has over 40 years of extensive mining, metallurgical, environmental and construction experience. Mr. Redfearn previously served as the Vice President of Operations for BCMetals Corporation, where he was responsible for the oversight of the feasibility study on the Red Chris project in Northern British Columbia and Vice President of Operations for Hawthorne Gold Corp. Mr. Redfearn was Director of the Metallurgical Division at Bureau Veritas, Mine Manager at the Cantung Mine in the Northwest Territories and held various senior positions with ComInco Ltd. including Superintendent at the Sullivan Mine, Project Superintendent at the Trail Operations, Mill Operations Manager at the Red Dog Mine and a Management Consultant to the El Brocal Mine.

For more information on the Exploration Management Council and full team member biographies please visit: http://www.goldenpredator.com/about/exploration-management-council/

Stock Option Grant

The Company has granted 200,000 stock options to a director of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a term of three years at an exercise price of $0.42 per common share. Twenty-five percent (25%) of the stock options vest immediately, with an additional 25% vesting every six months thereafter until fully vested.

About Golden Predator

3 Aces Project, Yukon

The 3 Aces Project is an orogenic gold target consisting of 1,734 claims covering 357 km² (35,700 ha) in southeast Yukon. Orogenic gold deposits are among the world’s largest and richest, such as the California Mother Lode Belt and the Juneau Gold Belt. The Company has to date focused exploration on the 13.5 km2 Central Core Area, a broad gold-in-soil anomaly, where numerous orogenic gold-bearing quartz veins have been discovered. Exploration over the past two years has systematically advanced the project by establishing: (1) high gold grades can be reliably sampled; (2) gold mineralization is in predictable stratigraphic structural locations; and (3) gold grades have robust continuity within the recognized controlling features. Results support a stratigraphic structural model that predicts extensive lateral and vertical continuity of the 3 Aces mineral system. Diamond drilling will commence in July at the high grade gold, 100% owned Sprogge Area of the 3 Aces Project. The 3 Aces Project has an Exploration Agreement with the Kaska Nation.

Brewery Creek, Yukon

The Brewery Creek Project is a past producing heap leach gold mining operation, operated by Viceroy Resource Corporation, shut down primarily due to low gold prices. The 180 km2 property is located by road ~40 km east of Dawson City, Yukon. Brewery Creek has NI43-101 Indicated mineral resources of 577,000 oxide gold ounces contained in 14.15 million tonnes of material with an average grade of 1.27 g/t, and Inferred mineral resources of 279,000 oxide gold ounces contained in 9.3 million tonnes with an average grade of 0.93 g/t.1 The Brewery Creek Project has a Socio Economic Accord with the Tr’ondek Hwech’in. Additional metallurgical testing is planned for 2018.

Golden Predator Mining Corp.

Golden Predator Mining Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on advancing key projects with significant exploration upside, good infrastructure and community support. The Company is actively exploring on its high grade gold 3 Aces Project, holds 100% of the advanced Brewery Creek Project, a past-producing brownfields project with a 2014 Preliminary Economic Assessment prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company also holds the Marg Project, Yukon, which has a 2013 NI 43-101 Indicated Resource of 3.96 million tonnes of 1.57% copper, 1.92% lead, 3.90% zinc, 49.40 g/t silver, and 0.79 g/t gold and an Inferred Resource of 7.78 million tonnes of 1.12% copper, 1.36% lead, 2.89% zinc, 34.88 g/t silver, and 0.52 g/t gold filed on SEDAR (Burgoyne, 2011).

