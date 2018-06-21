Copper Mountain Mining Corporation Report on Voting Results for the 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TSX: CMMC

ASX: C6C

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2018 /CNW/ - As required by the Toronto Stock Exchange, the following sets forth the results of voting at the Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") held on June 20, 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia on the election of directors. A total of approximately 59,020,457 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting (representing 31.38% of the outstanding common shares).

The following eight nominees were elected as Directors of the Company, by ballot, to serve until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company, or until successors are elected or appointed, by the following votes:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent James O'Rourke 58,407,861 99.04% 565,409 0.96% Gilmour Clausen 58,511,569 99.22% 460,758 0.78% Bruce Aunger 58,389,839 99.00% 591,081 1.00% Allan Cloke 58,347,368 98.93% 631,674 1.07% Alistair Cowden 57,412,791 97.35% 1,560,479 2.65% Marin Katusa 58,059,361 98.44% 920,616 1.56% Carl Renzoni 57,585,597 97.63% 1,395,323 2.37% William Washington 58,501,783 99.20% 470,544 0.80%

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed auditors of the Company with a 99.56 % vote of approval. The Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation was also passed with a 61.51 % vote of approval.

In addition, the Amendment to the Company's Stock Option Plan was approved with 99.56 % in favour.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation:

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine, located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Company has a strategic alliance with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation who owns 25% of the mine. The Copper Mountain mine has a large resource of copper that remains open laterally and at depth. This significant exploration potential is being explored to maximize the property's full development potential. Copper Mountain's Cloncurry project in Queensland, Australia, includes the development-ready Eva Copper Project and an extensive exploration potential within the Company's 379,000 hectare highly prospective land package.

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.CuMtn.com

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION

"Gil Clausen "

Gil Clausen

Chief Executive Officer



Website: www.CuMtn.comNote: This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. Readers are referred to the documents, filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to review or confirm analysts' expectations or estimates or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statement.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copper-mountain-mining-corporation-report-on-voting-results-for-the-2018-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-300669987.html

SOURCE Copper Mountain Mining Corp.