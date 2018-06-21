White Gold Corp Commences Drilling at JP Ross Property and Brings Second Diamond Drill Online at White Gold Properties

TORONTO, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO) (OTC – Nasdaq Intl:WHGOF) (FRA:29W) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of rotary air blast (“RAB”) drilling on the JP Ross property and the operation of a second diamond drill on the White Gold property. The Company now has five drills in operation across its Yukon land package as part of its 20,000m 2018 drill program.



The JP Ross property contains four highly prospective targets which are being drill tested this year – the second year of the Company’s systematic three-year regional exploration plan. The additional diamond drill brought to the White Gold property is designed to reach depths of over 400m and will be used to drill step out holes on the Golden Saddle deposit which has been shown to remain open down-dip and down-plunge and increase in grade at depth.

Highlights Include:

Two diamond drills currently operating on the White Gold property, focused on expansion of known mineral resource at Golden Saddle and Arc deposits.

RC drill operating on White Gold property, focused on exploration of nearby satellite targets that have displayed similar characteristics to known deposits.

Up to 30 RAB holes planned for the JP Ross property across 4 targets areas - Rebecca, Sabotage, Vertigo, and Frenzy.

Drilling on the JP Ross property will follow up on 2017 RAB drill results which ranged from trace up to 21.87 g/t Au over 3.04m including 1.52 m of 35.8 g/t gold on hole 17JPR002 and 6.10 m of 3.10 g/t gold including 3.05 m of 5.46 g/t gold on hole 17JPR09-B, as well as historic trench results of up to 6.31 g/t Au over 35m(1) and grab samples of up to 541 g/t Au(1).

Images to accompany this news release can be found at http://whitegoldcorp.ca/investors/exploration-highlights/.

David D’Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer stated, “With five drills in operation, our 2018 drill program is now in full swing. Two diamond drills will allow us to focus on aggressively growing the existing high-grade deposit at Golden Saddle, and three additional drills will be testing some of our most promising regional exploration targets. Thanks to our highly trained and experienced drill crews, overall production to date has exceeded expectations and we are looking forward to receiving initial lab results. We are also pleased to announce that White Gold will be a featured company at the Yukon Mining Investment Conference & Property Tours from June 22nd to June 26th where we will be showcasing our properties to some of the top investment and geological teams in the industry”

JP Ross Property

2018 exploration on the JP Ross property will consist of an estimated 3,200 soil samples, 580 GT Probe samples, geologic mapping and prospecting, drone surveys, 12.5 line-km of IP-Resistivity surveys, and up to 3,000m (30 holes) of RAB drilling on a minimum of 4 target areas. The bulk of the work will focus on the Rebecca, Sabotage, Vertigo and Frenzy target areas with additional work on other target areas as warranted. The soil sampling will consist of infill sampling within and on trend of the Sabotage target, infill sampling on the Rebecca, grid sampling over an unnamed target area covering the headwaters of Rosebutte Creek associated with very strong stream sediment anomalies (>1 g/t Au), and reconnaissance sampling over unexplored areas with significant interpreted structures.

Historic trenching on the JP Ross property includes historic results from trace to 6.31 g/t Au over 35m (JPRRB18T001)(1), with grab samples of brecciated quartz vein material with visible gold and electrum assaying from trace up to 541 g/t Au & 370 g/t Ag. RAB drilling on the property in 2017 traced a structure over 350m along strike with assay results ranging from trace up to 21.87 g/t Au over 3.05m (hole 17JPR002). Potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource at the JP Ross property and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in such target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Reported in Yukon Assessment Report #096205

White Gold Property

The 2018 exploration program on the White Gold Property will focus on the expansion of the Golden Saddle (“GS”) deposit down dip and down plunge, infill and expansion of the Arc deposit, metallurgical testing on both the Golden Saddle and Arc and drill testing of other known and conceptual targets on the property including the McKinnon, Donahue, GS East and Ryan’s Showing targets. The program is planned to include 8,000m to 10,000m of diamond drilling (Golden Saddle, GS East target and Arc); 6,000m to 8,000m of RC drilling (McKinnon, Donahue, Ryan’s Showing, Arc and other targets as warranted) as well as 5.8 line-km of IP-resistivity (Donahue and conceptual target areas); 300 GT Probe samples and 3,000 soil samples.

Initial drill holes will focus on expansion of the GS Main Zone and test the down dip and down plunge extension of the system. Initial drilling depths will range from 500m to 800m evaluating approximately 400m of additional down dip and down plunge potential beyond the current mineral resource. Additionally, 2 to 3 shallow (<300m) drill holes will be placed as infill holes within the current resource area to support metallurgical testing purposes and 3 to 4 holes will be place on the GS East target testing defined geophysical targets on strike with the Golden Saddle, located 600m to the NE. Overall, 8,000m of RC drilling is currently planned for the program with additional drilling to be evaluated pending initial results. Additionally, efforts will be undertaken to review historic core as necessary to build an oxidation model for the deposit and deportment studies on the oxide – transitional – sulfide material in Golden Saddle Zone to assess the potential heap leachability of portions of the Golden Saddle mineralized zone.

The Golden Saddle has seen drill intercepts of up to 3.4 g/t Au over 104m from hole WD-031, 9.2 g/t Au over 31m from hole WD-047; 5.07 g/t Au over 25.38m from hole WD-103; and 4.57 g/t Au over 34m from hole WHTGS17DD-170. The property has a current mineral resource of 960,970 ounces Indicated at 2.43 g/t gold and 262,220 ounces Inferred at 1.70 g/t gold, with mineralization on both the Golden Saddle and Arc known to extend beyond the limits of the current resource estimate and remain open in multiple directions.

Additional drilling will take place this season on the Arc deposit and other nearby targets within the White Gold property. The purpose of drilling on the Arc will be to perform detailed metallurgical assessment of mineralization on the Arc and follow up on previous high-grade drill holes such as include hole WHTARC17RC-005 drilled last year which returned 3.95 g/t Au over 7.62m from 62.48 m depth, including 17.8 g/t Au over 1.52m of from 62.48m depth.

Yukon Mining Investment Conference

White Gold Corp. will be participating in the 2018 Yukon Mining Investment Conference & Property Tours from June 22nd to June 26th in Dawson City, Yukon. Presented by the Yukon Mining Alliance and the Government of the Yukon, this five-day event will welcome mining analysts, investment industry professionals and media representatives to the Yukon. Please contact the company via the contact information below if you wish to meet with management during the conference.

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 19,606 quartz claims across 30 properties covering over 390,000 hectares representing approximately 40% of the Yukon’s White Gold District. The Company’s flagship White Gold property has a mineral resource of 960,970 ounces Indicated at 2.43 g/t gold and 262,220 ounces Inferred at 1.70 g/t gold as set forth in the technical report entitled “Independent Technical Report for the White Gold Project, Dawson Range, Yukon, Canada”, dated March 5, 2018, filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR. Mineralization on the Golden Saddle and Arc is also known to extend beyond the limits of the current resource estimate. Regional exploration work has also produced several other prospective targets on the Company’s claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Goldcorp Inc. (disclosed M&I gold resource of 4.1M oz) and Western Copper and Gold Corp.’s Casino project (disclosed P&P gold reserves of 8.9M oz Au and 4.5B lb Cu). The Company has outlined an aggressive exploration plan to further explore its properties. For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

Qualified Person

Jodie Gibson, P.Geo. and Vice President of Exploration for the Company is a “qualified person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

