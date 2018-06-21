Drill Program Begins at Red Cliff Gold Project, BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (“Mountain Boy”) (TSX-V:MTB) (Frankfurt:M9U) is pleased to report that the summer 2018 drill program is underway on its 35% owned Red Cliff gold property located in the “Golden Triangle” area of British Columbia. The Red Cliff gold property is 65% owned and is operated by Decade Resources Ltd. (“Decade”).



The drilling program will focus on the Waterpump zone, which is the faulted extension of the Montrose zone, and where significant gold intercepts (see below) have been intersected in the prior year’s drill programs. The Waterpump / Montrose zone is part of a large mineralized structure identified over 2.3 km of strike length on the property.

Plans for 2018

The work in 2018 will focus on the area around the 2017 drilling on the Waterpump zone. In addition, surface sampling is being carried out to identify the area of a historic surface trench that assayed 64 g/t gold over 1.37 meters over the Waterpump zone, uphill from the drilling. The Company has not verified this gold result and is using it for reference purposes only. Highlights of assays obtained from the 2017 drill program on the Waterpump zone include:

Intersection of 13.88 g/t gold over 7.5 m in DDH-17-M0N-38.

Intersection of 10.41 g/t gold over 22.87 m in DDH-17-M0N-40.

Intersection of 7.21 g/t gold over 7.16 m in DDH-17-M0N-41.

To date, drilling in 2018 has intersected the Waterpump zone over core lengths of 2 to 20 m with quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite and pyrite veins along stockwork zones, similar to the 2017 Waterpump intersections. Along the east wall area of the stockwork zones, fine sphalerite-galena-pyrite-chalcopyrite veinlets are present. Fine visible gold has been noted by the Decade geologists in core from several of the 2018 drill holes, both in the quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite and sphalerite-galena veinlets.

Geological Model Update

The Decade geological team is also updating a geological model from all drilling to date on the Red Cliff project. That model is intended to aid in possible resource calculations. All past drill log data is being reviewed by Decade to unitize all the core logging to date. A 3D model of the gold grades has been completed and is available on the Decade website.

Red Cliff Property Location and Area History

The Red Cliff property is located in the “Golden Triangle” area of British Columbia, 2.5 km from a paved highway and the power grid. The Golden Triangle is among the world’s most prolific mineralized districts, host to past and current mining operations including Eskay Creek, Scottie Gold, Porter-Idaho, Johnny Mountain, Red Mountain, Snip Mine, Premier Mine, Golden Bear and Brucejack.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed the geological sections of this news release.

About Mountain Boy Resources Ltd.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with a property portfolio of gold and silver projects within the Stewart region located in the very prolific area of British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. It owns 20% of the Silver Coin project, a gold-silver-base metals project that has a NI43-101 compliant resource estimate, 35% the Red Cliff gold-silver project, 100% of the high grade MB Silver projects, and 100% of the BA and Surprise Creek VMS copper-lead-zinc project. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca.

410-325 Howe Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada V6C 1Z7

Tel: (604) 687-3520

Fax: 1-888-889 4874

www.mountainboyminerals.ca