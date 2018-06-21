Detour Gold Provides Notice of Release Date for its Updated Life of Mine Plan for Detour Lake

TORONTO, June 21, 2018 /CNW/ - Detour Gold Corp. (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") plans to release its updated life of mine plan results for Detour Lake after market close on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. A conference call will be held the following day at 9:00 AM E.T. followed by a briefing for analysts and institutional investors.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM E.T. on Thursday, June 28, 2018. There will be a presentation available on the Company's website on the home page.

Webcast access: via the Company website at www.detourgold.com (details on home page)

Telephone access:

Toll-free (North America): 1-800-319-4610

Toronto local and international: 416-915-3239

A playback will be available until July 28, 2018 by dialing 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 within Canada and the United States, using pass code 2402. The webcast and presentation slides will be archived on the Company's website.

Briefing Session Details

The Company will host a briefing for analysts and institutional investors on June 28, 2018 at 10:30 AM E.T. for the updated LOM plan. For further details on this event, contact Sandy Noyes, Investor Relations Associate, at 416-309-7345.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold is an intermediate gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.

For further information, please contact:

Laurie Gaborit, VP Investor Relations

Tel: 416-304-0581

Detour Gold Corp., Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Suite 4100, P.O. Box 121, Toronto, Ontario M5L 1E2

SOURCE Detour Gold