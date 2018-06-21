Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. Announces Trading on OTCQB and Grant of Incentive Share Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2018) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F4) (OTCQB: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "SXNTF" effective Thursday, June 21, 2018.

"The approval to trade on the OTCQB, in conjunction with our Frankfurt listing, will increase our visibility with investors in key markets of the USA and Europe," said Ronald Handford, CEO of Sixty North Gold.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Sixty North Gold will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under its existing symbol "SXTY" as well as the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "2F4".

New Incentive Share Options

The Company has granted incentive stock options to various directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to 1,035,000 common shares exercisable on or before June 20, 2023, at a price of $0.20 per share.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its principal target is the exploration for gold on the Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. The Mon Gold Property consists of 11 contiguous mining leases and 3 mineral claims, comprising an aggregate 1,536.92 acres, located in the South MacKenzie Mining District, NWT. For more information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

