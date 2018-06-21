Nexus Gold to Drill 4000 Meters at Three Projects in Burkina Faso

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2018 / Nexus Gold Corp. ("Nexus" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NXS, OTC PINK: NXXGF, FSE: N6E) is pleased to announce it is commencing a 4000-meter RC drill program at it's three Burkina Faso projects. The summer drill program will begin immediately and will consist of approximately 2000 meters of reverse circulation drilling on the Rakounga exploration permit and 1000 meters each on the Bouboulou and Niangouela exploration permits.

Rakounga

At the 250-sq km Rakounga concession the drill program is designed to test the strike extension of the Koaltenga zone, which to date has returned intercepts of 32 meters averaging 1.01 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") (including 6m of 2.81 g/t Au and 2m of 5.65 g/t Au) from hole RKG-17-RC-002; 34 meters of 1.00 g/t Au (including 4m of 5.57 g/t Au) from hole RKG-17-RC-008; and 26 meters of 0.82 g/t Au (including 2m of 4.11 g/t Au and 4m of 2.60 g/t Au) from hole RKG-17-RC-001 (see Company news release December 13, 2017).

In addition, the company will be testing two newly identified orpaillages, or zones of artisanal mining activity. The first is termed the Porph 2 orpaillage and is located approximately 400 meters south-west of the previously tested Porphyry zone which returned anomalous gold intercepts in drill holes RKG-17-RC-014 (40m of 0.19 g/t Au) and hole RKG-17-RC-015 (42m of 0.26 g/t Au) (see Company news release December 13, 2017).

The second newly found orpaillage, termed BBL-South, is centrally located in the Rakounga permit. The two workings at BBL-South are believed to be the strike extension of the B2 trend previously identified on the adjacent Bouboulou property. The BBL-South area is located some 7800 metres south west of the Bouboulou 1 zone.

"We're looking to build on the successes we've already had at Koaltenga by drill testing the newly discovered areas," said Vice President, Exploration, Warren Robb. "We are pleased about the BBL-South find as this helps to define the B2 trend over what could be a significant distance," continued Mr. Robb.

Bouboulou

At the 38-sq km Bouboulou concession the company will drill areas proximal to the previously identified Koala and Pelatanga zones. Drilling in 2017 at Koala returned intercepts of 3m of 5.21 g/t Au (including 1m of 15.50 g/t Au), from drill hole BBL-17-DD-007, and 8.15m of 4.41 g/t Au (including 1m of 23 g/t Au) from drill hole BBL-17-DD-008 (see Company news release dated October 5, 2017). Targeting will test the newly found Rawema South zone which has returned rock samples of 2.40 g/t Au and 5.56 g/t Au (see Company news release February 28, 2018).

Figure 1: Rakounga-Bouboulou with known mineralized zones and area of current soil grid program

Niangouela

At the 176-sq km Niangouela concession the Company will be testing a newly found orpaillage occurring three kilometers to the north east of the primary quartz vein system drilled in January of 2017. The initial drill program at Niangouela produced several mineralized intercepts of note, including 6.20m of 4.00 g/t Au (including 1m of 20.50 g/t Au) from drill hole NGL-17-DD-006, and 4.85m of 26.69 g/t Au (including 1.03m of 132 g/t Au) (see Company news releases dated March 7, 2017 and April 5, 2017).

"This summer drill program, in addition to our current soil grid program, represent significant steps in the development of our Burkina assets," said president & CEO, Alex Klenman. "One of the primary goals of these programs at the combined Bouboulou-Rakounga concessions is to increase the size of the overall mineralized footprint while generating data to help establish the nature of the proximal relationship of the known gold zones. Niangouela is an earlier stage project, but the high-grade discovery we made there last year makes this a compelling project to pursue. We're looking forward getting back up there and exploring the new zone," continued Mr. Klenman.

Figure 2: Burkina Faso map showing established mines/deposits and location of Nexus Gold projects

About the Company

Nexus Gold is a Vancouver-based gold exploration and development company operating primarily in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is currently concentrating its efforts on establishing a compliant resource at one or more of it's three current projects. The 38-square km Bouboulou project comprises no less than five established gold zones contained within three separate 5-km long gold trends. The adjacent 250-square km Rakounga gold concession extends the Bouboulou gold trends and currently contains three drill tested zones of mineralization. The Niangouela gold concession is a 178-square km project featuring high-grade gold occurring in and around a primary quartz vein and associated shear zone approximately one km in length.

Warren Robb P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information contained in this release.

