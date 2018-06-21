SEMAFO Announces Retirement of VP, Exploration & Mine Geology; Announces Geology Team Succession

MONTREAL, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semafo Inc. (TSX:SMF) (OMX:SMF) announces the retirement of Mr. Michel Crevier as Vice-President, Exploration and Mine Geology and Qualified Person, effective June 30, 2018. Mr. Crevier will remain available to the Corporation on a consulting basis. As part of Mr. Crevier’s succession plan, Richard Roy, who is currently exploration manager, will be promoted to Vice-President, Exploration. Furthermore, François Thibert, manager of the reserves and resources estimation group, will assume the role of Qualified Person in addition to managing mine geology activities.



Retirement of Michel Crevier

Michel Crevier joined SEMAFO in 2006 and has held the position of Vice-President, Exploration and Mine Geology and Qualified Person since 2010. With over 30 years of experience in exploration and mine geology, he successfully led the Corporation’s exploration programs in Burkina Faso, Niger and Guinea.

Benoit Desormeaux, President and CEO of SEMAFO, commented: “On behalf of the board, management and stakeholders of SEMAFO, I would like to express my thanks to Michel for the pivotal role he played in SEMAFO’s growth and success over the past 12 years. Under Michel’s guidance, SEMAFO’s exploration programs led to the discovery of 7 million ounces of gold in Burkina Faso and the doubling of mineral reserves. His disciplined approach to exploration focusing on near-mine quality ounces strongly contributed to SEMAFO’s development. We congratulate him on his productive career and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Richard Roy Appointed Vice-President, Exploration

The Corporation’s exploration manager, Richard Roy, has been appointed Vice-President, Exploration effective July 1, 2018.

“Building on his nine years with SEMAFO, Richard brings a wealth of experience in advancing projects from early-stage exploration through to production including analysis of new projects,” Benoit Desormeaux said. “Richard’s appointment ensures continued strong and high-level geological input following Michel’s retirement. Given that SEMAFO’s success and rapid growth stem from its exploration success, we are delighted to welcome Richard to the helm.”

Mr. Roy, who joined SEMAFO in 2009, has 30 years of experience in the base and precious metal mineral resource industry across three continents including nine years’ experience with underground deposits. Before joining SEMAFO, he designed and implemented successful exploration programs and mine feasibility programs in Mexico and North America, working for companies such as Aur Resources, Placer Dome and several junior companies. During his career, he has been involved in the discovery of several gold deposits that ultimately reached the mining stage. Mr. Roy holds a B.Sc. in geology from Concordia University in Montreal and is a member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec.

François Thibert Named Qualified Person

François Thibert, manager of the reserves and resources estimation group, will assume the role of Qualified Person in addition to managing mine geology activities at SEMAFO, effective July 1, 2018.

“Since joining SEMAFO in 2012, François has led the reserves and resources estimation group and been a Qualified Person for NI 43-101 reports for both Mana and Boungou,” said Benoit Desormeaux. “In parallel, he has been partnering closely with Michel on mining activities and has clearly proven his ability to take over the portfolio.”

Mr. Thibert has 28 years of experience in the mineral resource industry that includes extensive experience in gold, nickel sulphide/ laterite and VMS ore deposits for open pit and underground operations in Africa and the Americas. Prior to SEMAFO, Mr. Thibert served as Qualified Person for SGS Canada Inc.’s Mineral Services division in addition to holding numerous senior exploration positions within Xstrata Nickel/Falconbridge. Mr. Thibert graduated with an M.Sc. in igneous petrology from Université de Montréal. A member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec, he is also a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The Corporation operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite deposit of Siou, and is targeting production start-up of the Boungou Mine in the second quarter of 2018. SEMAFO’s strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.

For more information, contact

SEMAFO

John Jentz

Vice-President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Email: John.Jentz@semafo.com

Ruth Hanna

Analyst, Investor Relations

Email: Ruth.Hanna@semafo.com

Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744 4408

North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744 4408

Website: www.semafo.com