Nevado announces transfer of listing to NEX

MONTREAL, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevado Resources Corp. (TSXV:VDO) (“Nevado” or the “Corporation”) today announced that, effective at the opening of trading on Monday, June 25, 2018, the listing of its common shares will be transferred from Tier 2 of the TSXV to the NEX board of the TSXV. The trading symbol of the Corporation will also change from VDO to VDO.H. There is no change in the Corporation's name or CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.



The Corporation continues to be on the lookout for promising mining projects, as it plans to reactivate its mining exploration activities.

About Nevado Resources Corporation

Nevado Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold mining properties.

