Global Atomic Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

23:04 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, June 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Atomic Corp. (“Global Atomic” or the “Company”), (TSX-V:GLO) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”), held on June 20, 2018. At the Meeting, shareholders elected Stephen G. Roman, Paul D. Cronin, Richard Faucher, George A. Flach, Derek C. Rance and Asier Zarraonandia Ayo to serve as Directors of Global Atomic and to take office immediately following the Meeting. The table below sets out the voting results.

Director Votes For Votes Withheld
Stephen G. Roman 59,822,108 (99.3%) 446,034 (0.7%)
Paul D. Cronin 59,675,491 (99.0%) 592,651 (1.0%)
Richard Faucher 59,814,473 (99.2%) 453,669 (0.8%)
George A. Flach 59,814,763 (99.2%) 453,379 (0.8%)
Derek C. Rance 59,814,763 (99.2%) 453,379 (0.8%)
Asier Zarraonandia Ayo 59,675,491 (99.0%) 592,651 (1.0%)

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Price Waterhouse Coopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company and the renewal of the Company’s rolling stock option plan.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic is a TSX Venture listed company providing a unique combination of high grade uranium development and cash flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company’s Uranium Division includes six exploration permits in the Republic of Niger covering an area of approximately 750 km2. Uranium mineralization has been identified on each of the permits, with the most significant discovery being the DASA deposit situated on the Adrar Emoles III concession, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration.

The Company’s Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (“BST”) joint venture which operates a processing facility located in Iskenderun, Turkey that converts Electric Arc Furnace Dust into a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate and sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company’s joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (“Befesa”), holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of BST. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, capturing approximately 45% to 50% of the European EAFD market with facilities located throughout Europe and Korea.

Key contacts:
Stephen G. Roman George A. Flach, P.Geo.
Chairman, President & CEO Vice President, Exploration
Tel: (416) 368-3949 Tel: (416) 368-3949
Email: sgr@globalatomiccorp.com Email: gaflach@globalatomiccorp.com

Global Atomic Corp.

