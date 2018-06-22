White Cliff Minerals Ltd (ASX:WCN) Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - White Cliff Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WCN) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.Quarterly Exploration Summary- Exploration completed in June quartero 3,000m RC drill program at Coglia Well cobalt-nickel projecto 5,000m RC drill program at Coronation Dam cobalt-nickel project- Extensive cobalt-nickel mineralisation identified including:o 16 metres at 0.12% cobalt and 0.53% nickel fromo 17 metres at 0.11% cobalt and 1.01% nickel from 78 metres including;o 6 metres at 0.22% cobalt 1.6% nickelo Single metre cobalt grades of 0.49% and 0.29%o Mineralisation 5,000 metres long, 1,000 metres wide, 10-20 metres thick- Next stepso Calculate JORC compliant cobalt-nickel resourceo Conduct metallurgical test work to establish recovery and leach kineticso Further drilling to expand cobalt-nickel resourcesCobalt-Nickel Investment Overview- Multiple advanced Australian cobalt-nickel projectso High cobalt grade and large scale resource potentialo Located near major nickel and cobalt refining infrastructureo Multiple development options and 100% owned- Focus: Drilling to define JORC cobalt-nickel mineral resources- Investment rationaleo Extensive cobalt and nickel mineralisation already identifiedo Highly leveraged to rising cobalt and nickel priceso Restricted cobalt supply but high cobalt demando Ethical cobalt production from a Tier 1 country - Australia- Initial drilling programs completed - results pendingTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/17E79G4K





About White Cliff Minerals Ltd:



White Cliff Minerals is a Gold, Copper, Cobalt, Nickel resources and mining company listed in Australia (ASX:WCN). The Company is focused on developing low cost high value mineral deposits that have near term cash flow potential.



Major projects include the Aucu gold deposit that contains 484,000 ounces of gold (3mt at 5.1 g/t) starting at surface and Chanach copper deposit that contains 64,000 tonnes of copper (17.2Mt at 0.37% copper). Both projects have substantial blue sky potential with drilling covering only 5% of the known structures. In Australia the company is developing the Coronation Dam cobalt–nickel deposit where a maiden resource will be announced in the late 2018.





Source:



White Cliff Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Todd Hibberd Managing Director T: +61-8-9321-2233 Mike Langoulant Chairman T: +61-8-9321-2233 E: info@wcminerals.com.au W: www.wcminerals.com.au