White Cliff Minerals Ltd: Investor Presentation June 2018

00:20 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth - White Cliff Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WCN) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.

Quarterly Exploration Summary

- Exploration completed in June quarter

o 3,000m RC drill program at Coglia Well cobalt-nickel project

o 5,000m RC drill program at Coronation Dam cobalt-nickel project

- Extensive cobalt-nickel mineralisation identified including:

o 16 metres at 0.12% cobalt and 0.53% nickel from

o 17 metres at 0.11% cobalt and 1.01% nickel from 78 metres including;

o 6 metres at 0.22% cobalt 1.6% nickel

o Single metre cobalt grades of 0.49% and 0.29%

o Mineralisation 5,000 metres long, 1,000 metres wide, 10-20 metres thick

- Next steps

o Calculate JORC compliant cobalt-nickel resource

o Conduct metallurgical test work to establish recovery and leach kinetics

o Further drilling to expand cobalt-nickel resources

Cobalt-Nickel Investment Overview

- Multiple advanced Australian cobalt-nickel projects

o High cobalt grade and large scale resource potential

o Located near major nickel and cobalt refining infrastructure

o Multiple development options and 100% owned

- Focus: Drilling to define JORC cobalt-nickel mineral resources

- Investment rationale

o Extensive cobalt and nickel mineralisation already identified

o Highly leveraged to rising cobalt and nickel prices

o Restricted cobalt supply but high cobalt demand

o Ethical cobalt production from a Tier 1 country - Australia

- Initial drilling programs completed - results pending

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/17E79G4K



About White Cliff Minerals Ltd:

White Cliff Minerals is a Gold, Copper, Cobalt, Nickel resources and mining company listed in Australia (ASX:WCN). The Company is focused on developing low cost high value mineral deposits that have near term cash flow potential.

Major projects include the Aucu gold deposit that contains 484,000 ounces of gold (3mt at 5.1 g/t) starting at surface and Chanach copper deposit that contains 64,000 tonnes of copper (17.2Mt at 0.37% copper). Both projects have substantial blue sky potential with drilling covering only 5% of the known structures. In Australia the company is developing the Coronation Dam cobalt–nickel deposit where a maiden resource will be announced in the late 2018.



Contact:

White Cliff Minerals Ltd.
Todd Hibberd Managing Director
T: +61-8-9321-2233

Mike Langoulant Chairman
T: +61-8-9321-2233
E: info@wcminerals.com.au
www.wcminerals.com.au

White Cliff Minerals Ltd.

www.wcminerals.com.au


