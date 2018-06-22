Investigator Resources Ltd.: Appointment and Resignation of Non-Executive Directors

Adelaide - Investigator Resources Ltd. (ASX:IVR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew McIlwain as a non-executive director of the board effective as of 20 June 2018.Mr McIlwain has extensive knowledge and experience in the minerals industry and has led teams that have developed new mines both domestically and internationally. Mr McIlwain has senior level board experience including management, governance, corporate development and management, strategic planning, asset acquisitions, corporate finance, project development and stakeholder relations. Mr McIlwain has served on the board of various ASX, AIM and TSXV listed companies and currently serves as Non-executive Chairman of Emmerson Resources Ltd. (ASX:ERM). Mr McIlwain will receive a total cash remuneration of $60,000 pa.The Company announces the resignation of its Non-Executive Director, Bruce E. Foy effective as of 30 June 2018.Mr Foy was appointed as a Director during March 2008 and has served on the Board for more than 10 years. He has provided considerable support over the past 10 years through the Company's development into an active, multi-commodity focused exploration and development company. The Board, management and staff of Investigator Resources wish Bruce well for the future and also express their gratitude for his valuable contributions and service.





About Investigator Resources Ltd:



Investigator Resources Ltd. (ASX:IVR) is a metals explorer with a focus on developing its 2011 Paris silver discovery in the southern Gawler Craton on South Australia's northern Eyre Peninsula.



The Company announced a revised upward estimation for the Paris Silver Project Mineral Resource to 9.3Mt @ 139g/t silver and 0.6% lead, comprising 42Moz of contained silver and 55kt of contained lead, at a 50g/t silver cut-off. The resource has been categorised with an Indicated Resource estimate of 4.3Mt @ 163g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 23Moz contained silver and 26kt contained lead, and an Inferred Resource: 5.0Mt @ 119g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 19Moz contained silver and 29kt contained lead.



The Company is accelerating the development pathway for the Paris silver project with the preparation of a Pre-Feasibility Study.







Contact:



Mr Angelo Gaudio Company Secretary

Investigator Resources Ltd.

Phone: +61-8-7325-2222

