Blackham Resources Ltd (ASX:BLK) Appointment of Mr Tony James as Director

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) (Blackham or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Tony James as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. Blackham continues to strengthen the experience and composition of its Board and management team, which is focused on the successful delivery of the Company's near and longer-term mine plans.Mr James is a mining engineer with considerable operational, new project development and corporate experience including roles as Managing Director of Carbine Resources (ASX:CRB), Atherton Resources (ASX:ATE) and Mutiny Gold (ASX:MYG). At Atherton Resources he achieved a favourable outcome for shareholders which culminated in a cash takeover by Auctus Minerals. At Mutiny he led the implementation of a revised development strategy for the Deflector copper-gold deposit in WA prior to the merger of Mutiny Gold and Doray Minerals (ASX:DRM).Prior to this, Mr James held a number of senior executive positions with international gold producer Alacer Gold Corp. , including President of its Australian Operations following the merger between Anatolia Minerals (ASX:AQG) and Avoca Resources (ASX:AVO) in 2011. He also played a key role in Avoca's initial growth and success, leading the feasibility, development and operations of the Higginsville Gold Operations.Blackham's Chairman, Milan Jerkovic, said:"The appointment of Tony James to the Board comes at a time when Blackham is planning to transition its open pit mining operations from the Matilda Mine back to the free milling orebodies at the Wiluna Mine. Tony will provide valuable experience in peer reviewing our geological, mining and processing plans at Wiluna moving forward.Tony's experience will also be extremely valuable as Blackham progresses its development and expansion plans for the Wiluna Operation's 6.5Moz of gold resources."





About Blackham Resources Ltd:



Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF), is an emerging gold producer focused on its Matilda Gold Project in Western Australia where mining and production is imminent. The Matilda/Wiluna Gold Operation incorporates over 1,000 square kilometres of tenements containing total JORC 2012 resources of 63Mt @ 3.2 g/t for 6.4Moz of gold. These tenements cover around 55 kilometres of strike along the Wiluna Mine Sequence and 10 kilometres of strike along the Coles Find Sequence. The Wiluna Mine and Coles Find Sequence has historically produced 4 million ounces of gold.



All the deposits are within 26 kilometres by existing haul roads of Blackhams recently acquired Gold Plant. With exploration prospects at Mt Poole, Monarch, Carroll Prior, Red Lady, Zenith, Island and Albion in the Lakeway area provides the company with excellent exploration areas for potential future projects.





Source:



Blackham Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Milan Jerkovic Executive Chairman T: +61-8-9322-6418 Bryan Dixon Managing Director T: +61-8-9322-6418 Jim Malone Investor Relations T: +61-419-537-714 Chantelle O Sullivan Media Relations Citadel-MAGNUS T: +61-8-6160-4900