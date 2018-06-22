Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Eldorado Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

03:30 Uhr  |  CNW

TSX: ELD; NYSE: EGO

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2018 /CNW/ - Eldorado Gold Corp. ("Eldorado" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce that all director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 7, 2018, were elected as directors of Eldorado at the Company's  Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 21, 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Directors

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Outcome

George Albino

384,455,488

95.88%

16,506,137

4.12%

Elected

George Burns

392,317,796

97.84%

8,643,829

2.16%

Elected

Teresa Conway

393,515,817

98.14%

7,445,807

1.86%

Elected

Pamela Gibson

391,299,330

97.59%

9,662,295

2.41%

Elected

Geoffrey Handley

378,471,064

94.39%

22,490,561

5.61%

Elected

Michael Price

386,575,580

96.41%

14,386,045

3.59%

Elected

Steven Reid

383,770,480

95.71%

17,191,145

4.29%

Elected

John Webster

385,047,154

96.03%

15,914,471

3.97%

Elected

 

At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company also approved:

  • The appointment of auditors;
  • The advisory resolution on executive compensation;
  • An amendment to Eldorado's restated articles of incorporation to implement the proposed share consolidation; and
  • Eldorado's amended and restated Stock Option Plan.

Voting results on each resolution are detailed below and can also be found in the Company's final Report on Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). All resolutions were conducted by ballot.

As shareholders have approved the amendments to the Company's articles, the Board will review the merits of a share consolidation during the course of the next six months taking into consideration the best interests of the Company, its trading price and the requirements of the New York Stock Exchange.  

As previously announced by the Company, Robert Gilmore did not stand for re-election to the Company's Board. The Company thanks Robert for his years of service.

"We would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing feedback and support," said George Albino, Chair of Eldorado Gold's Board of Directors. "As Chair, I look forward to continuing to improve our approach on executive compensation and other governance matters. Further, I would like to thank Robby for his dedicated years of service to the Company, and extend a warm welcome to Teresa Conway."

Appointment of Auditor

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Outcome

497,457,885

98.65%

6,832,779

1.35%

Carried

 

Setting Auditor's Pay

Votes For

Votes Against

Outcome

491,776,139

12,503,169

Carried

97.52%

2.48%

 

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Votes For

Votes Against

Outcome

363,835,606

90.74%

37,126,018

9.26%

Carried

 

Amendment to Articles to Implement a proposed Share Consolidation

Votes For

Votes Against

Outcome

450,527,646

89.34%

53,741,083

10.66%

Carried

 

Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan

Votes For

Votes Against

Outcome

363,774,111

90.73%

37,176,160

9.27%

Carried

 

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Greece, Romania, Serbia, Canada and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities.  Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eldorado-gold-announces-voting-results-from-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-300670612.html

SOURCE Eldorado Gold Corp.



Contact
Investor Relations: Peter Lekich, Manager Investor Relations, 604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166, peter.lekich@eldoradogold.com; Media: Louise Burgess, Director Communications & Government Relations, 604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166, louiseb@eldoradogold.com
