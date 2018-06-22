Troilus Opens Office in Mistissini, Québec

TORONTO, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX-V:TLG) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the opening of a new representative office for the Troilus Gold Project in the Cree Community of Mistissini, Québec. Mistissini is located 225km Southeast of the Troilus Project.



Chief Richard Shecapio of the Cree Nation of Mistissini cutting the office opening ribbon



Deputy Chief Gerald Longchap cutting the office opening ribbon



Troilus CEO Justin Ried cutting the office opening ribbon



Troilus President Paul Pint cutting the office opening ribbon





The new office will provide a forum for exchanging information and liaising with the Cree on a variety of social, environmental and economic aspects of the Troilus Project as well as the potential for future training, employment and business opportunities. In addition, the office will provide information about gold exploration and gold mining in general. Troilus’ representative at the office will be Mr. John Matoush, Community Liaison – Mistissini.

Chief Richard Shecapio of the Cree Nation of Mistissini stated, “This initiative taken by Troilus demonstrates their willingness to develop a good relationship with the community, with our people and with the families affected by this project.”

Justin Reid, CEO commented, “The opening of the Mistissini office and presence demonstrates the company’s solid commitment to the community of Mistissini to ensure open communication with all community members as we develop the Troilus Project.”

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 4,700-hectare Troilus property is located Northeast of the Val-d’Or district, within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1997 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corp. operated the Troilus project as an open‐pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

Qualified Person



The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Blake Hylands, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hylands is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under National Instrument 43-101

For more information:

Spyros Karellas

Communications Manager

+1 (416) 433-5696

skarellas@troilusgold.com

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This press release contains “forward‑looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward‑looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the impact of the appointments on the Company, Troilus’ plans for developing its properties and the receipt of any required regulatory approvals. Generally, forward‑looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward‑looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Troilus to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward‑looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of the opening on the Company, receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Troilus has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‑looking information. Pitchblack and Troilus do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9665b3a4-a88d-440e-ba11-157ba5a5e1d0

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6cacd4ee-5153-4b8c-b8fc-d4d797429477

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d17a82b6-b8f2-48b2-aa9b-20fdc9a4fdf1

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97194645-6775-4b35-9218-cae3c05c6861