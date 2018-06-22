Torex Announces the Results of Its 2018 Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX:TXG) announces the results of its 2018 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held in Toronto, Ontario on June 21, 2018.
Item 1. Election of Directors
At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular (the “Circular”) dated May 10, 2018, were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:
|Director
|Vote Type
|Number of Votes
|Percentage of Votes
|A. Terrance MacGibbon
|For
|61,758,567
|96.23
|Withheld
|2,422,829
|3.77
|Andrew Adams
|For
|63,572,214
|99.05
|Withheld
|609,182
|0.95
|James Crombie
|For
|45,461,318
|70.83
|Withheld
|18,720,078
|29.17
|Frank Davis
|For
|63,854,699
|99.49
|Withheld
|326,697
|0.51
|David Fennell
|For
|60,838,471
|94.79
|Withheld
|3,342,925
|5.21
|Michael Murphy
|For
|61,550,375
|95.90
|Withheld
|2,631,021
|4.10
|William M. Shaver
|For
|63,511,770
|98.96
|Withheld
|669,626
|1.04
|Elizabeth A. Wademan
|For
|61,891,033
|96.43
|Withheld
|2,290,363
|3.57
|Fred Stanford
|For
|64,132,379
|99.92
|Withheld
|49,017
|0.08
Item 2. Appointment of Auditor
By a vote by way of show of hands, KPMG LLP, Chartered Public Accountants, was re-appointed as auditors of the Company.
Item 3. Executive Compensation
On a vote by ballot, a non-binding advisory resolution was passed accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Circular and delivered in advance of the Meeting.
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Against
|% Votes Against
|61,691,363
|96.12
|2,489,558
|3.88
The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A copy of the presentation given at the Meeting will be available on the Company’s website at www.torexgold.com.
Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. The Company’s principal assets are the El Limón Guajes mining complex, comprised of the El Limón, Guajes and El Limón Sur open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an early stage development project, and for which the Company issued a preliminary economic assessment in 2015. The property remains 75% unexplored.
For further information, please contact:
Torex Gold Resources Inc.
Fred Stanford
President and CEO
Tel.: (647) 260-1502
Email: fred.stanford@torexgold.com
Gabriela Sanchez
Vice President Investor Relations
Tel.: (647) 260-1503
Email: gabriela.sanchez@torexgold.com