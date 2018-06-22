Torex Announces the Results of Its 2018 Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX:TXG) announces the results of its 2018 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held in Toronto, Ontario on June 21, 2018.



Item 1. Election of Directors

At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular (the “Circular”) dated May 10, 2018, were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

Director Vote Type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes A. Terrance MacGibbon For 61,758,567 96.23 Withheld 2,422,829 3.77 Andrew Adams For 63,572,214 99.05 Withheld 609,182 0.95 James Crombie For 45,461,318 70.83 Withheld 18,720,078 29.17 Frank Davis For 63,854,699 99.49 Withheld 326,697 0.51 David Fennell For 60,838,471 94.79 Withheld 3,342,925 5.21 Michael Murphy For 61,550,375 95.90 Withheld 2,631,021 4.10 William M. Shaver For 63,511,770 98.96 Withheld 669,626 1.04 Elizabeth A. Wademan For 61,891,033 96.43 Withheld 2,290,363 3.57 Fred Stanford For 64,132,379 99.92 Withheld 49,017 0.08

Item 2. Appointment of Auditor

By a vote by way of show of hands, KPMG LLP, Chartered Public Accountants, was re-appointed as auditors of the Company.

Item 3. Executive Compensation

On a vote by ballot, a non-binding advisory resolution was passed accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Circular and delivered in advance of the Meeting.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 61,691,363 96.12 2,489,558 3.88

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A copy of the presentation given at the Meeting will be available on the Company’s website at www.torexgold.com.

Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. The Company’s principal assets are the El Limón Guajes mining complex, comprised of the El Limón, Guajes and El Limón Sur open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an early stage development project, and for which the Company issued a preliminary economic assessment in 2015. The property remains 75% unexplored.

For further information, please contact:

Torex Gold Resources Inc.

Fred Stanford

President and CEO

Tel.: (647) 260-1502

Email: fred.stanford@torexgold.com

Gabriela Sanchez

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel.: (647) 260-1503

Email: gabriela.sanchez@torexgold.com