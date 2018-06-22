Savary Gold Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting and Provides Exploration Update

Toronto, Canada / June 22, 2018 - Savary Gold Corp. (TSX-V: SCA) ("Savary" or the "Company") shareholders approved all matters put forth at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Savary held on June 21, 2018.

Approval of Board of Directors

Messrs. Don Dudek, Daniel Nocente, Thomas Olesinski, Craig Pearman, and Paolo Lostritto have all been re-elected as directors of the board. Approximately 43.77% of the Company's common shares were represented at the meeting. Detailed results of the vote are set out below.

% Votes For % Votes Withheld Don Dudek 99.92 0.08 Daniel Nocente 99.9 0.10 Paolo Lostritto 99.92 0.08 Thomas Olesinski 99.9 0.10 Craig Pearman 99.91 0.09

Re-Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Shareholders of Savary Gold have also re-approved the company's existing 10% rolling stock option plan.

Exploration Update

As of June 17, 2018, Savary has completed 114 reverse circulation and air core holes totalling 7,731 metres during the period starting on May 1, 2018. Drilling has focussed on the south western portion of the property where numerous mineralized trends and new gold-in-auger targets have been identified. Drilling will continue to the end of June, weather permitting, with continued testing of new targets and follow-up drilling along known gold-mineralized trends. Assay results will be presented once all of the results have been received and interpreted.

About Savary Gold Corp.

Savary is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Karankasso Gold Project in Burkina Faso. The Company holds an approximate 73% joint venture ownership and is the operator of the project with Sarama Resources Ltd.. The Project is located within the Hounde Greenstone Belt, which hosts Semafo's Mana mine, Roxgold's Yaramoko Mine and Endeavor's Hounde Mine. The Project contains an Inferred mineral resource estimate of 12.3 million tonnes (Mt) grading 2.03 g/t gold for 805,000 ounces. For additional information please visit our website at www.savarygold.com.

Qualified Person

Don Dudek, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

