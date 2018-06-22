Alderon Welcomes Rolland G. Morier to its Board of Directors and Announces AGM Results

MONTREAL, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alderon Iron Ore Corp. (TSX:IRON) ("Alderon" or the “Company”) announced the appointment of new director Mr. Rolland Morier to the Company’s Board of Directors during the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders which took place on Thursday, June 21, 2018 in Montreal.



“We are excited to have Mr. Morier join the Alderon board and we are looking forward to working with Rolland to strengthen existing partnerships and secure financing for our Kami Project,” stated President and CEO Tayfun Eldem.

“Mr. Morier is a highly respected business executive in areas of financial management, business strategy, aboriginal land claims and government relations for the mining sector. He has a deep understanding and appreciation of our project and brings with him vast experience in corporate finance and business strategy in the iron ore sector. His vision, knowledge and success record are enhancing qualities that will support Alderon’s ambition as we march ahead with the Kami Project,” Mr. Eldem added.

Alderon’s Chairman, Mark Morabito acknowledged Mr. Morier’s career achievements as a seasoned leader with significant experience working with the stakeholders in Newfoundland and Labrador and Québec. He was instrumental in executing the business strategy of Iron Ore Company of Canada (“IOC”) and Québec North Shore & Labrador Railway – an arrangement that proved key to IOC’s standing as one of Canada’s leading iron ore producers. “We are confident that Mr. Morier’s experience will prove enormously helpful to Alderon’s board and executive team at this stage of our development and will be key to Alderon continuing to achieve outstanding outcomes. We look forward to his advice and guidance in executing our financing and strategic initiatives for the Kami Project.”

Mr. Morier has served as President of Northern Strategies Inc. since 2015 - a company that provides executive consulting services in the areas of financial management, business strategy and mining plus CFO expertise in the areas of strategy, corporate finance, business planning and project evaluation, execution and governance. Prior to his work with Northern Strategies, Mr. Morier spent 20 years at the Rio Tinto group and held several senior executive positions at its subsidiaries, which included IOC, Rio Tinto Iron & Titanium Inc. At IOC, Mr. Morier filled the role of Vice President of Finance and Strategy for eight years and was a member of the Board of Directors. He also served as CFO and Chairman of the company’s Capital Project Approvals Committee, was responsible for strategy formulation for IOC’s port, rail, and other infrastructure services to third parties, and negotiated with the Newfoundland and Labrador Government on various matters. Prior to joining IOC, Mr. Morier held the role of CFO at Rio Tinto Iron & Titanium Inc. for three years.

Mr. Morier has earned Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Commerce degrees from Concordia University (Montreal) and McGill University (Montreal) respectively.

Alderon also reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2018 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Alderon. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General and Special Meeting on June 21, 2018 in Vancouver, B.C., are set out below:

Votes for % Votes for Votes withheld % Votes withheld Mark J. Morabito 82,999,016 99.69 254,663 0.31 Tayfun Eldem 83,009,679 99.71 244,000 0.29 David J. Porter 83,191,062 99.92 62,617 0.08 Adrian Loader 83,197,062 99.93 56,617 0.07 John Baker 83,005,296 99.70 248,383 0.30 Zhou Wei 82,996,448 99.69 257,231 0.31 Dr. Andrew Furey 83,186,031 99.92 67,648 0.08 Rolland G. Morier 83,203,382 99.94 50,297 0.06

Shareholders at the Annual General and Special Meeting also approved the appointment of Alderon’s auditors and the issuance of 833,333 common shares pursuant to a security based compensation arrangement.



About Alderon Iron Ore Corp.

Alderon is a leading iron ore development company in Canada. The Kami Project, owned 75% by Alderon and 25% by HBIS Group Co. Ltd. (formerly Hebei Iron & Steel Group Co. Ltd.) (“HBIS”) through The Kami Mine Limited Partnership, is located within Canada’s premier iron ore district, the Labrador Trough, and is surrounded by two producing iron ore mines. Its port handling facilities are located in Sept-Îles, the leading iron ore port in North America. HBIS is Alderon’s strategic partner in the development of the Kami Project and China’s second largest steel producer.

