Duran Ventures Inc. Proposes Name Change to Peruvian Metals Corp.

The Name Change Resolution is designed to reflect the Companys commitment to operate solely in Peru and focus on the operation of its 80% owned Aguila Norte mineral processing plant in northern Peru, the exploration and development of its own precious and base metal properties in Peru, and the optioning out of its quality mineral projects in Peru to major mining companies.



The Board of Directors has determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to add the Name Change Resolution at this time to the business of the Meeting. Management named as proxyholders in the form of proxy mailed to shareholders of record as of May 22, 2018 intend to vote in favour of the Name Change Resolution. The Name Change Resolution requires the approval of 66 2/3% of the shares voted at the Meeting, as well as the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. If the Name Change Resolution is approved at the Meeting, the Company will mail a letter of transmittal to registered shareholders so they may obtain share certificates in the new name of the Company.





About Duran



Duran Ventures Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on mineral processing and the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru.



For further information on Duran please visit www.duranventuresinc.com .



Duran Ventures Inc. is a Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Bolsa de Valores de Lima: Symbol DRV







For additional information, contact:



Duran Ventures Inc.

Jeffrey Reeder

Tel: (647) 302-3290

Website: www.duranventuresinc.com

Email: info@duranventuresinc.com







Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain Forward-Looking Statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. We use words such as might, will, should, anticipate, plan, expect, believe, estimate, forecast and similar terminology to identify forward looking statements and forward-looking information. Such statements and information are based on assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Managements Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. While the Company believes that the expectations expressed by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and the assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis underlying such expectations are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking statements and information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking statements and forward-looking information.

