Gold Fields and Asanko Receive Ghana Government Approval for Completion of Joint Venture

14:23 Uhr  |  CNW
JOHANNESBURG, June 22, 2018 - Gold Fields Ltd. (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI, NYSE: GFI) is pleased to announce that the Ghanaian Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has granted regulatory approval, the principal condition to closing the previously announced joint venture transaction between Gold Fields and Asanko. Completion of the transaction is now expected in early July 2018.

Notes to editors  

About Gold Fields    

Gold Fields Ltd. is a globally diversified gold producer with seven operating mines in Australia, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, and a total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces.  It has attributable gold Mineral Reserves of around 49 million ounces and gold Mineral Resources of around 104 million ounces. Attributable copper Mineral Reserves total 764 million pounds and Mineral Resources 4,881 million pounds.  Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, with secondary listings on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Swiss Exchange (SIX).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

SOURCE Gold Fields Ltd.



Contact

Enquiries/Investors: Avishkar Nagaser
Tel: +27-11-562-9775, Mobile: +27-82-312-8692
Email: Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com

Thomas Mengel
Tel: +27-11-562-9849, Mobile: +27-72-493-5170
Email: Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com;

Media: Sven Lunsche
Tel: +27-11-562-9763
Mobile: +27-83-260-9279
Email:Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

