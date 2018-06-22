Gold Fields and Asanko Receive Ghana Government Approval for Completion of Joint Venture

JOHANNESBURG, June 22, 2018 - Gold Fields Ltd. (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI, NYSE: GFI) is pleased to announce that the Ghanaian Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has granted regulatory approval, the principal condition to closing the previously announced joint venture transaction between Gold Fields and Asanko. Completion of the transaction is now expected in early July 2018.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Ltd. is a globally diversified gold producer with seven operating mines in Australia, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, and a total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces. It has attributable gold Mineral Reserves of around 49 million ounces and gold Mineral Resources of around 104 million ounces. Attributable copper Mineral Reserves total 764 million pounds and Mineral Resources 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, with secondary listings on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Swiss Exchange (SIX).
