Dynacor Announces 2018 AGM Results

MONTREAL, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (« Dynacor » or the « Corporation ») (TSX:DNG) (OTC:DNGDF) announced today the final results of its AGM (“annual general meeting”) of shareholders held on June 19, 2018.

A total of 15,619,437 shares representing 39.41% of the Corporation's common shares outstanding were represented at the meeting. Dynacor's shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting as follows:

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected with all over 99% of votes as follows:

Eddy Canova 10,653,431 (99.79%), Roger Demers 10,652,156 (99.78%), Marc Duchesne 10,650,818 (99.77%), Réjean Gourde 10,645,840 (99.72%), Pierre Lépine 10,651,987 (99.78%), Jean Martineau 10,650,618 (99.77%) et Isabel Rocha 10,645,815 (99.72%).

Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, LLP as auditors of the Corporation

The Corporation also reports that the re-appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, LLP as auditors for the Corporation was approved by a majority of 14,938,491 votes (99.37%) of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting.

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2017, Dynacor produced 79,897 ounces of gold and its production guidance for 2018 is 90-94,000 ounces of gold. Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

