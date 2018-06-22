Melior Adds Non-Executive Director to the Board

TORONTO, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melior Resources Inc. (TSXV:MLR) (“Melior” or the “Company”) today announced that Mr. George Lloyd would be joining the board as an independent non-executive director.



Mr. Lloyd is an experienced corporate finance adviser and has served as a director of a number of listed and unlisted companies in the minerals, energy and engineering services sectors. His board experience includes roles as Chairman, Chairman of the Audit Committee, Chairman of the Takeover Response Committee and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee. He is currently the non-executive Chairman of global engineering services company Ausenco Pty Ltd and a non-executive director of the Australian bauxite producer Metro Mining Ltd.. Mr. Lloyd has also held senior executive roles with a number of Australian resource companies including RGC Limited where he was integrally involved in the merger of that company with Westralian Sands Limited to form Iluka Resources Ltd. in 1998. Mr. Lloyd is based in Sydney, Australia.

Martyn Buttenshaw, Melior Resources Chairman said, “I am very pleased to welcome George to the Melior board. This appointment sends a strong message to the market that Melior is committed to building a growth oriented industrial and specialty minerals group. George’s diverse and nuanced experience in the commodities sector, the public markets and, as a corporate officer will be instrumental in promoting Melior’s long term success. Melior is in the midst of its greatest growth yet and we anticipate an exciting future for the Company.”

Mr. Lloyd’s appointment remains subject to final TSXV approval.

About Melior

Melior is the owner and operator of the Goondicum mine, a past-producing ilmenite and apatite mine strategically located in Queensland Australia. Further details on Melior and the Goondicum mine can be found at www.meliorresources.com and regulatory filings are available on SEDAR.

Melior is incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and has a registered office in Toronto, Ontario. Melior is classified as a Tier 1 Mining Issuer under the policies of the TSX-V.

