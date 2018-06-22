Tango Diamond Sales From Oena Diamond Mine, South Africa

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Mining Ltd. (“Tango” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TGV) is pleased to provide an update on diamond sales results from the Oena Diamond Mine, Republic of South Africa (“Oena” or the “Property”). During the most recent production period ending 14 June, 2018, a total of 152.63 carats (95 diamonds) were produced, placed on tender in Kimberley and sold with an average price of US$973.13 per carat. This includes a 10.23 carat diamond which sold at US$1,464.32 per carat.
Diamond production from Oena, since acquisition, including production from both run of mine (“ROM”) material as well as pan tailings (“Tailings”), now totals 2019 carats that have been sold at an average price of US$1,106 per carat. A total of 32,130t of ROM material was processed during the most recent production period.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Tango Mining Limited Samer Khalaf Chief Executive Officer info@tangomining.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Tango Mining Limited 202 – 5626 Larch Street Vancouver, British Columbia V6M 4E1, Canada TSX Venture: TGV www.tangomining.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!