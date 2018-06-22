Tango Diamond Sales From Oena Diamond Mine, South Africa

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Mining Ltd. (“Tango” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TGV) is pleased to provide an update on diamond sales results from the Oena Diamond Mine, Republic of South Africa (“Oena” or the “Property”). During the most recent production period ending 14 June, 2018, a total of 152.63 carats (95 diamonds) were produced, placed on tender in Kimberley and sold with an average price of US$973.13 per carat. This includes a 10.23 carat diamond which sold at US$1,464.32 per carat.

Diamond production from Oena, since acquisition, including production from both run of mine (“ROM”) material as well as pan tailings (“Tailings”), now totals 2019 carats that have been sold at an average price of US$1,106 per carat. A total of 32,130t of ROM material was processed during the most recent production period.

