Benton Completes Work on GNP and Cape Eagle and Makes New Discovery near Altius' Sail Pond Project

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2018) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company"), Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (Metals Creek) and Quadro Resources Inc. (TSXV: QRO) are pleased to announce the acquisition of a new property on Newfoundland's Great Northern Peninsula where reconnaissance prospecting discovered a new Galena-Chalcopyrite-Zinc-Fluorite zone. The zone consists of a number of 2-10cm mineralized veins over a 20+ metre wide outcrop and a strike length of greater than 300m. Representatives of the three companies were sharing mobilization and transportation costs while working adjacent properties when the discovery was made, therefore agreed to stake the ground as equal partners.

Eighteen grab samples were taken from the new zone of which nine (9) selective samples were rushed for analysis. Highlights from these assay results include up to 15.5% Lead (Pb) and 192 grams per tonne (g/t) silver. Below is a table of results for the expedited assays.

SampleNumber Lead(%) Silver(g/t) Copper(ppm) Zinc(ppm) 309910 1.99 30.7 3954 40 309911 5.30 13.4 140 90 309912 15.50 44 400 94 309913 1.74 26.6 214 27 309914 10.20 70.7 4581 2600 309915 1.38 14.6 485 38 309916 6.30 86.2 1188 520 309917 0.08 0.5 11 18 309918 5.07 192 2372 344

The grab samples disclosed in this release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property.

The property is located approximately 7km from the southeast boundary of Altius Minerals Corp.'s Sail Pond discovery, where Altius obtained grab samples up to 2,030 g/t Ag, 7.08% Cu, 9.40% Pb, 2.54% Sb, 0.46 g/t Au (http://altiusminerals.com/projects/sail-pond).

In addition, Benton would like to announce it has completed a prospecting and mapping program on both its GNP Black Shale Gold Project and the Cape Eagle claim blocks. Both projects are mapped by the Newfoundland government as having similar geology to that of White Metal Resources Corp.'s new discovery where they recently announced highly anomalous gold values from their Gunners Cove Project over approximately a 15km2 area in black sedimentary shale units (See TSXV: WHM- PR dated November 20, 2017). In addition, Benton's Cape Eagle project is tied directly to the east of the Altius Sail Pond discovery. Results from Benton samples will be released once received and compiled.

The Company believes the Gunners Cove style of gold mineralization could potentially represent an important new discovery in a unique geological environment similar to other large gold deposits hosted in black shale environments around the world.

About Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX)

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold-Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high grade projects available for option which can be viewed on the company's web site. Most projects have an up to date NI 43-101 report available. Interested parties can contact Stephen Stares using the contact information below.

Mr. Nathan Sims, P. Geo., has acted as the Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101, with respect to the disclosure of the scientific and technical information relating to the exploration results contained in this press release.

