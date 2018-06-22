Metals Creek, Benton Resources and Quadro Resources Jointly Stakes New Lead/Silver Property On The Great Northern Peninsula, Newfoundland

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2018) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (Metals Creek), Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) (Benton) and Quadro Resources Inc (TSXV: QRO) (Quadro) are pleased to announce the acquisition of a new jointly staked (33.33% each) property on Newfoundland's Great Northern Peninsula whereby during a reconnaissance prospecting effort lead by three personnel of the three companies, a new Lead, Copper, Zinc, Silver and Fluorite zone was discovered over a broad area in outcrop and over a strike length in excess of 300m. Since representatives of three companies were present at the time of discovery and the discovery was on open ground, the three companies agreed to stake the ground jointly as equal partners.

Eighteen (18) grab samples were taken from the new zone of which nine (9) selective grab samples were rushed for analysis. Highlights from these assay results include up to 15.5% Lead (pb) and 192 grammes per tonne (g/t) silver. Below is a table of results for the rush assays. Mineralization consists of stringer to disseminated galena, local chalcopyrite and sphalerite as well as fluorite. Of particular note is sample 309918 which was taken 300m along strike from the main cluster of samples which returned 5.07% Pb and 192 g/t Ag.





Figure 1: Table of Results

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit: [http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/35425_a1529692033108_94.jpg]

The surface grab samples mentioned in this release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property.

The property is located approximately 7 kms from the southeast boundary of Altius Minerals Corp.'s new Sail Pond discovery, where Altius obtained grab samples up to 2,030 g/t Ag, 7.08% Cu, 9.40% Pb, 2.54% Sb, 0.46 g/t Au. (Altius web site http://altiusminerals.com/projects/sail-pond). Altius has executed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to sell its Sail Pond silver-copper-lead-zinc project to New Found Gold Corp. ("NFG"), a private Newfoundland-focused precious metals explorer. Key conditions of the LOI include NFG listing its common shares on a recognized Canadian stock exchange and raising a minimum of $7.5 million via a private placement, of which Altius would invest a minimum of $1 million. (See Altius news release dated 28 March 2018)

In addition, Metals Creek would like to announce it has completed a prospecting program on its Great Brehat black shale gold project. The project is contiguous to the south of White Metals Resources and is mapped by the Newfoundland government as having similar geology. Assays will be released once they are received and compiled.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creeks and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company also has an option agreement on its Clarks Brook property with Sokoman Iron Corp. and is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador including the recently acquired Great Brehat project on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO



Metals Creek Resources Corp.

telephone: (709)-256-6060

fax: (709)-256-6061

email: astares@metalscreek.com

MetalsCreek.com

Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook.com/MetalsCreek