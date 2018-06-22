Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Dalradian Announces Results of its 2018 Meeting of Shareholders

21:49 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA) (AIM:DALR) ("Dalradian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today in Toronto, Ontario.

At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated May 16, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

Director Vote Type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes
James E. Rutherford For
Withheld		 263,668,147
2,121,705		 99.20%
0.80%
Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell For
Withheld		 256,319,575
9,470,277		 96.44%
3.56%
Patrick F. N. Anderson For
Withheld		 258,345,833
7,444,019		 97.20%
2.80%
Michael Barton For
Withheld		 265,617,705
172,147		 99.94%
0.06%
Patrick G. Downey For
Withheld		 216,068,068
49,721,784		 81.29%
18.71%
Ronald P. Gagel For
Withheld		 263,708,875
2,080,977		 99.22%
0.78%
Thomas J. Obradovich For
Withheld		 262,944,068
2,845,784		 98.93%
1.07%
Sean E.O. Roosen For
Withheld		 215,677,434
50,112,418		 81.15%
18.85%
Jonathan Rubenstein For
Withheld		 256,314,647
9,475,205		 96.44%
3.56%

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders reappointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company. The Restricted Share Unit Plan and the Share Incentive Plan were also approved. The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Dalradian Resources Inc.

Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. The Curraghinalt Project is in permitting, with exploration ongoing to build on the positive feasibility study released in January 2017.

For more information:

Marla Gale
Vice President Communications
+1 416 583 5600
investor@dalradian.com

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat
+44 (0)20 7383 5100

Numis Securities Limited (Broker)
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
+44 (0)20 7260 1000


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Dalradian Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.dalradian.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap