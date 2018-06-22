Dalradian Announces Results of its 2018 Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA) (AIM:DALR) ("Dalradian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today in Toronto, Ontario.
At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated May 16, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:
|Director
|Vote Type
|Number of Votes
|Percentage of Votes
|James E. Rutherford
|For
Withheld
|263,668,147
2,121,705
|99.20%
0.80%
|Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell
|For
Withheld
|256,319,575
9,470,277
|96.44%
3.56%
|Patrick F. N. Anderson
|For
Withheld
|258,345,833
7,444,019
|97.20%
2.80%
|Michael Barton
|For
Withheld
|265,617,705
172,147
|99.94%
0.06%
|Patrick G. Downey
|For
Withheld
|216,068,068
49,721,784
|81.29%
18.71%
|Ronald P. Gagel
|For
Withheld
|263,708,875
2,080,977
|99.22%
0.78%
|Thomas J. Obradovich
|For
Withheld
|262,944,068
2,845,784
|98.93%
1.07%
|Sean E.O. Roosen
|For
Withheld
|215,677,434
50,112,418
|81.15%
18.85%
|Jonathan Rubenstein
|For
Withheld
|256,314,647
9,475,205
|96.44%
3.56%
In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders reappointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company. The Restricted Share Unit Plan and the Share Incentive Plan were also approved. The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Dalradian Resources Inc.
Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. The Curraghinalt Project is in permitting, with exploration ongoing to build on the positive feasibility study released in January 2017.
