Dalradian Announces Results of its 2018 Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA) (AIM:DALR) ("Dalradian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today in Toronto, Ontario.



At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated May 16, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:

Director Vote Type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes James E. Rutherford For

Withheld 263,668,147

2,121,705 99.20%

0.80% Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell For

Withheld 256,319,575

9,470,277 96.44%

3.56% Patrick F. N. Anderson For

Withheld 258,345,833

7,444,019 97.20%

2.80% Michael Barton For

Withheld 265,617,705

172,147 99.94%

0.06% Patrick G. Downey For

Withheld 216,068,068

49,721,784 81.29%

18.71% Ronald P. Gagel For

Withheld 263,708,875

2,080,977 99.22%

0.78% Thomas J. Obradovich For

Withheld 262,944,068

2,845,784 98.93%

1.07% Sean E.O. Roosen For

Withheld 215,677,434

50,112,418 81.15%

18.85% Jonathan Rubenstein For

Withheld 256,314,647

9,475,205 96.44%

3.56%

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders reappointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company. The Restricted Share Unit Plan and the Share Incentive Plan were also approved. The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Dalradian Resources Inc.

Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. The Curraghinalt Project is in permitting, with exploration ongoing to build on the positive feasibility study released in January 2017.

For more information:

Marla Gale

Vice President Communications

+1 416 583 5600

investor@dalradian.com

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat

+44 (0)20 7383 5100

Numis Securities Limited (Broker)

John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam

+44 (0)20 7260 1000