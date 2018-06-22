East Africa Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- East Africa Metals Inc. (TSX-V:EAM) ("East Africa" or the "Company") announces voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today in Vancouver, BC.



A total of 62,329,801 common shares, representing approximately 38.30% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the meeting. East Africa shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items of business, including the election of each director nominee as follows:

Dr. Jingbin Wang 97.84%

Mr. Andrew Lee Smith 99.96%

Dr. Antony Harwood 99.98%

Dr. Zhijun He 97.84%

Mr. Sean Waller 99.98%

Mr. David Parsons 99.98%

East Africa shareholders voted 99.97% in favour to appoint PricewaterhouseCooper LLP as auditors, 99.83% in favour of the Amended Stock Option Plan.

Additional information about East Africa can be viewed at the Company's website at www.eastafricametals.com or at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Andrew Lee Smith, P.Geo.

For further information contact:

Nick Watters, Business Development

Telephone +1 (604) 488-0822

Website www.eastafricametals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.