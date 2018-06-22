Silvercorp Files Form 40-F Annual Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:SVM) (NYSE American:SVM) reports that the Company has filed today its fiscal 2018 annual report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).
The Form 40-F, which includes the Company’s fiscal 2018 annual audited financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, and annual information form, is available on the Company’s website at www.silvercorp.ca and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.
Printed copies of the Company’s fiscal 2018 annual financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, and annual information form are available free of charge to Silvercorp shareholders upon written request.
