Lithium Americas Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting
VANCOUVER, June 22, 2018 /CNW/ - Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on June 21, 2018.
All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:
- setting the size of the Board of Directors at ten;
- electing each management-nominated director; and
- appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Lithium Americas' auditor.
The ten directors of Lithium Americas elected at the AGM are: Gary M. Cohn, Jonathan Evans, Jean Fraser, Thomas Hodgson, George Ireland, John Kanellitsas, Chaiwat Kovavisarach, Franco Mignacco, Gabriel Rubacha and Wang Xiaoshen. Votes for the directors were cast as follows:
|
Director
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent For
|
Percent Withheld
|
Gary M. Cohn
|
47,030,917
|
224,015
|
99.53%
|
0.47%
|
Jonathan Evans
|
47,029,718
|
225,214
|
99.52%
|
0.48%
|
Jean Fraser
|
47,033,230
|
221,701
|
99.53%
|
0.47%
|
Thomas Hodgson
|
45,834,031
|
1,420,901
|
96.99%
|
3.01%
|
George Ireland
|
46,861,542
|
393,389
|
99.17%
|
0.83%
|
John Kanellitsas
|
45,114,534
|
2,140,398
|
95.47%
|
4.53%
|
Chaiwat Kovavisarach
|
45,650,484
|
1,604,448
|
96.60%
|
3.40%
|
Franco Mignacco
|
45,754,974
|
1,499,958
|
96.83%
|
3.17%
|
Gabriel Rubacha
|
43,707,264
|
3,547,668
|
92.49%
|
7.51%
|
Wang Xiaoshen
|
45,514,968
|
1,739,964
|
96.32%
|
3.68%
Following the AGM, Lithium Americas' Board of Directors appointed George Ireland, a director of Lithium Americas since November, 2015, as Chairman of the Board.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas, together with SQM, is developing the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project, located in Jujuy, Argentina, through its 50% interest in Minera Exar. In addition, Lithium Americas owns 100% of the Thacker Pass project (formerly Stage 1 of Lithium Nevada project) and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oil-based drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol "LAC".
