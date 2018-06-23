Yorbeau Resources Inc. announces election of directors

MONTREAL, June 22, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB.A) ("Yorbeau" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated May 18, 2018 were elected as directors of Yorbeau. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual general meeting of shareholders on June 21, 2018 in Montreal are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Georges Bodnar Jr. 114,656,608 90.26 12,374,342 9.74 Pierre Garnier 125,147,865 98.52 1,883,085 1.48 Amit Gupta 114,656,608 90.26 12,374,342 9.74 Terry Kocisko 125,146,865 98.52 1,884,085 1.48 Marcel Lecourt 125,142,865 98.51 1,888,085 1.49 Gérald Riverin 114,651,608 90.25 12,379,342 9.75

About Yorbeau Resources Inc.

The Rouyn Property, wholly-owned by the Company, contains four known gold deposits in the 6-km-long Augmitto-Astoria corridor situated on the western portion of the property. Two of the four deposits, Astoria and Augmitto, have substantial underground infrastructure and have been the subject of Regulation 43-101 technical reports that include resource estimates. In 2015, the Company expanded its exploration property portfolio by acquiring strategic base metal properties in prospective areas of the Abitibi Belt of Quebec and Ontario that feature an infrastructure favourable for mining development. The newly acquired base metal properties include the Scott Project, which bears important mineral resources (see the press release dated March 30, 2017) and on which a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment was recently completed.

For additional information on the Company, consult its website at www.yorbeauresources.com.

