Yorbeau Resources Inc. announces election of directors

00:48 Uhr  |  CNW

MONTREAL, June 22, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB.A) ("Yorbeau" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated May 18, 2018 were elected as directors of Yorbeau. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual general meeting of shareholders on June 21, 2018 in Montreal are set out below.

 

Nominee

Votes

For

%

For

Votes

Withheld

%

Withheld

Georges Bodnar Jr.

114,656,608

90.26

12,374,342

9.74

Pierre Garnier

125,147,865

98.52

1,883,085

1.48

Amit Gupta

114,656,608

90.26

12,374,342

9.74

Terry Kocisko

125,146,865

98.52

1,884,085

1.48

Marcel Lecourt

125,142,865

98.51

1,888,085

1.49

Gérald Riverin

114,651,608

90.25

12,379,342

9.75

 

About Yorbeau Resources Inc.

The Rouyn Property, wholly-owned by the Company, contains four known gold deposits in the 6-km-long Augmitto-Astoria corridor situated on the western portion of the property. Two of the four deposits, Astoria and Augmitto, have substantial underground infrastructure and have been the subject of Regulation 43-101 technical reports that include resource estimates. In 2015, the Company expanded its exploration property portfolio by acquiring strategic base metal properties in prospective areas of the Abitibi Belt of Quebec and Ontario that feature an infrastructure favourable for mining development. The newly acquired base metal properties include the Scott Project, which bears important mineral resources (see the press release dated March 30, 2017) and on which a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment was recently completed.

For additional information on the Company, consult its website at www.yorbeauresources.com.

 

SOURCE Yorbeau Resources Inc.



Contact
Gérald Riverin, PhD, P. Geo, President, Yorbeau Resources Inc., Yorbeau Resources Inc., griverin@yorbeauresources.com, Tel: 819-279-1336; G. Bodnar Jr., Vice-President, Yorbeau Resources Inc., gbodnar@yorbeauresources.com, Tel: 514-384-2202, Toll-Free in North America 1-855-384-2202
Yorbeau Resources Inc.

www.yorbeauresources.com


