Kingston Resources Limited (ASX:KSN) Sale of Mt Cattlin Lithium Tenements

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Kingston Resources Ltd. (ASX:KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has agreed the sale of its Mt Cattlin lithium tenements to Galaxy Resources Ltd. (ASX:GXY) (Galaxy). The transaction is now complete, Kingston will receive $600,000 for the sale, paid 50% cash and 50% Galaxy shares.Highlights- Kingston has sold its Mt Cattlin lithium tenements to Galaxy Resources Ltd. for $600,000With Kingston's focus turning towards the large-scale opportunity at Misima, funding further exploration activity at the WA lithium tenements was no longer a priority for the Company. The sale proceeds will be put towards the drilling underway at Misima.Kingston is continuing to review strategic options for its NT lithium holdings, where discussions with interested parties are ongoing.Kingston MD Andrew Corbett commented "Last November's acquisition of the Misima Gold Project signalled a redirection of management focus towards this outstanding opportunity for shareholders. As a result, a strategic review of the lithium portfolio was undertaken to determine how to extract maximum value from those assets. We are now reaching the final stages of that process and are very pleased to have successfully completed the sale of our Mt Catlin lithium tenements. We look forward to providing further updates as the process concludes."Drilling at Misima is continuing to progress well, Kingston also expects to be reporting assay results from the Livingstone Gold Project drilling shortly.To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Y3M5B9Z2





About Kingston Resources Limited:



Kingston (ASX:KSN) is a metals exploration company. Currently the Company's priority is the world-class Misima Gold Project in PNG, which contains a JORC resource of 2.8Moz Au, a production history of over 3.7Moz and outstanding potential for additional resource growth through exploration success. Kingston currently owns 49% of the Misima Gold Project and is earning in to 70%.



The Company also holds an attractive portfolio of lithium exploration tenements covering four key project areas in the Northern Territory, where the Bynoe Project is home to some exciting new discoveries and the Arunta Project lies within a significant pegmatite field. In addition, the Livingstone Gold Project holds a 50koz resource and is the site of a number of high grade historic intersections.





Source:



Kingston Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Kingston Resources Ltd. T: +61-2-8021-7492 E: info@kingstonresources.com.au WWW: www.kingstonresources.com.au