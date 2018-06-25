Ardiden Ltd.: Resource Expansion Drilling Program to Recommence at Seymour Lake Lithium Project

Perth - Canadian focused lithium explorer and developer Ardiden Ltd. ("ADV" or "the Company") (ASX:ADV) is pleased to announce that drilling and geological teams are on site at the North Aubry prospect, to recommence the 2018 resource expansion diamond drilling program at its 100% owned, flagship Seymour Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada.HIGHLIGHTS:- ~3,000m diamond drilling program to recommence at the Seymour Lake Lithium Project- Drill program to focus upon extensions of the lithium mineralisation at the North Aubry lithium deposit and recently identified structures inferred to represent pegmatites under-cover at the Central and South Aubry prospects- A large number of drill targets to be tested by this drill program were identified by the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) program and reviewed by Ardiden's key geological consultant Peter Spitalny- Significant growth of Seymour Lake in size and scale continues to be the key focus of management- The broad-scale regional prospecting and mapping program has almost been completed, with 100 of the 160 targets already reviewedRESOURCE EXPANSION DIAMOND DRILLING PROGRAMCommencement of the preparation of the drill pads and access tracks will begin shortly, with expectations that the site preparation should take approximately 7 to 10 days to complete, before the drill rig will be mobilise to start the next phase of the resource expansion diamond drilling program at the North Aubry lithium deposit.The drilling program has been designed by the Company to drill-test and evaluate extensions of the North Aubry pegmatites and additional new structures that have been recently identified at the Aubry prospects. A large number of these new structures have been identified as a result of the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) program, and a detailed geological and structural review by the Company's key geological consultant Peter Spitalny.The initial phase of drilling will comprise of approximately 3,000m of diamond drilling and is envisaged as a precursor to additional drilling that will specifically focus upon a number of new highly-prospective, high priority drill targets defined at the Central and South Aubry prospects later in the year.LARGE-SCALE MAPPING PROGRAMDespite some remote and challenging conditions, the geological team have successfully inspected approximately 100 target locations during the large-scale prospecting and mapping program, which has resulted in the identification of a number of previously unknown pegmatites.Once the geological team have competed the initial review of the 160 target areas (see Figure 1 in link below) through the broad-scale mapping and prospecting program, the team will then undertake a more detailed review and analysis of the pegmatites and to determine whether they may potentially host spodumene mineralisation.Ardiden looks forward to providing further updates as the information becomes available.To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8A5TO55V





About Ardiden Ltd:



Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) is an emerging international diversified exploration and development company possessing a mature multi-element asset portfolio, with a near term development pipeline, focused quality projects located in the established mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.







Contact:



Investors: Brad Boyle

Ardiden Ltd.

Tel: +61-8-6245-2050



Media:

Michael Weir / Cameron Gilenko Citadel-Magnus

Tel: +61-8-6160-4900

