Mexus recovering gold at the 8 Brothers/370 gold project

CABORCA, Mexico, June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company”) announced that on 6/21/18 the company began the leach process using the VAT system with ore mined from the 8 Brothers/370 project. Cesar Lemas, Mexus expert, states that results have been encouraging with readings from the pregnant solution showing 1.2 grams Au and 14 grams Ag in the first 48 hours. It is expected that values in solution will reach 5 grams Au with Ag values being much higher. Leaching will continue until recoveries have leveled off and begin to show a downward trend at which time the pregnant solution will be drained into a holding tank awaiting the next steps in the gold recovery system.



Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

