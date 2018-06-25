Integra Resources Intercepts 2.16 g/t AuEq Over 220.98 m, Including 4.14 g/t AuEq Over 73.15 m, and 1.74 g/t AuEq Over 198.12 m in Expansion Drill Program at the DeLamar Project

Press Release Highlights:



Drilling continues to intersect mineralization beyond the footprint of the DeLamar Deposit to the southeast (“SE”) of previously reported results, almost no drilling has taken place beyond the drill intercepts announced today highlighting the continued potential for resource expansion





Significant drill results from the Sullivan Gulch Zone within the DeLamar Deposit include two holes spaced 150 metres (“m”) apart, grading 2.16 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”) over 220.98 m (IDM-18-014), and 1.74 g/t AuEq over 198.12 m (IDM-18-011)



The two drill holes are located 150 m from one another, are on section approximately 100 m from the most recently released holes (see news release dated May 10 th , 2018) and both holes were terminated in mineralization





, 2018) and both holes were terminated in mineralization Approximately 64% and 59% of the two drill intersections referenced above occurred outside of the existing inferred resource envelope boundary, clearly showing the potential for resource expansion



Several select sections of this zone contain significant high-grade gold-silver intercepts, including: 4.14 g/t AuEq over 73.15 m, 8.95 g/t AuEq over 10.67 m , 7.49 g/t AuEq over 12.19 m, and 26.73 g/t AuEq over 1.52 m



This area in SE Sullivan Gulch was never mined by previous operators



Three drill rigs are currently active on the DeLamar Project, including one drill rig drilling the Florida Mountain Deposit, situated 8 km to the east of the DeLamar Deposit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. (TSX-V:ITR) (OTCQX:IRRZF) (the “Company” or “Integra”) is pleased to announce initial assay results from a further 3 drill holes completed in its 2018 drill program on the DeLamar Gold and Silver Project (“DeLamar, or the “Project”), located in the historic Owyhee County mining district in south western Idaho, U.S.A. This second round of drill results released today continues to demonstrate continuity of mineralization within the DeLamar Deposit, with large zones of lower-grade gold-silver and selected higher-grade intercepts intersected. Today’s results are from 1,060 m of drilling of the roughly 20,000 m exploration program currently underway in 2018.

“We are very excited by the strong potential for resource expansion at DeLamar, as evidenced by today’s extensional drilling results. Our technical team is seeing excellent continuity on the southeastern extension of the DeLamar Deposit, in the Sullivan Gulch Zone. This was showcased today by both very large lower-grade gold-silver intercepts, and by selected higher-grade gold-silver intercepts over 10 m in width” stated George Salamis, President and CEO of Integra Resources. “This is the first systematic drilling ever undertaken in the Sullivan Gulch zone on the southeastern end of the DeLamar Deposit trend. The positive results highlighted in today’s news release, stepping out 100 m south east of the previous intercepts reported earlier last month, are hosted in an area where there has been very little past drilling and no past mining. Based on the findings of these last two sets of drill results, gold-silver mineralization at DeLamar appears to remain open in multiple directions.”

DeLamar Drill Results Summary

The following table highlights selected intercepts from this set of drill results. Individual composites are disclosed as uncapped.

Past drilling by Kinross was conducted to an average depth of 100 m in the Sullivan Gulch area of the Deposit, whereas current drilling is testing in excess of 250 m vertical with results thus far demonstrating excellent mineralization continuity.

Drill Hole

Number From

(m) To

(m) g/t Au g/t Ag g/t AuEq(2) Interval

(m) (1) IDM-18-011 68.58 266.70 0.64 93.63 1.74 198.12 including 73.15 83.82 3.23 487.40 8.96 10.67 Including 135.64 147.83 2.12 456.81 7.49 12.19 IDM-18-012 303.28 321.56 0.76 40.20 1.23 18.28 IDM-18-014 175.26 396.24 1.25 77.19 2.16 220.98 Including 207.26 208.79 21.20 469.68 26.73 1.52 Including 220.98 240.79 2.63 94.17 3.74 19.81 Including 248.41 271.27 2.11 224.50 4.75 22.86 Or combined as 198.12 271.27 2.34 152.74 4.14 73.15

(1) Downhole thickness; true width varies depending on drill hole dip; most drill holes are aimed at intersecting the vein structures close to perpendicular therefore true widths are close to downhole widths (approximately 85% conversion ratio)

(2) Gold equivalent = g Au/t + (g Ag/t ÷ 85)

To view a cross section of the DeLamar Deposit relevant to today’s results, please click on the following link:

https://www.integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/idealized_cross_section_june_25.pdf

To view a plan map of the current drill program, please click on the following link:

https://www.integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/plan_map_-_delamar.pdf

DeLamar Exploration Ongoing

Within the large lower-grade intercepts released today, the sections hosting more intense veining, brecciation and silica alteration result in higher-grade intervals, as shown in the table above (ie. 4.14 g/t AuEq over 73.15 m, 8.96 g/t AuEq over 10.67 m, and 7.49 g/t AuEq over 12.19 m). These drill results represent the thickest and, selectively, the highest-grade gold-silver intercepts drilled to date at DeLamar by Integra. Further drilling will be required to determine if the higher-grade sections reported today relate to past high-grade gold-silver mined underground in the 1880’s.

Today’s drill results include thick zones of gold-silver mineralization hosted in Miocene-age altered felsic volcanic units (porphyritc rhyolite and quartz latite). Sitting stratigraphically above these units, the upper banded rhyolite unit appears to have behaved as a “trap rock” barrier (aquitard) for mineralizing fluids circulating within the epithermal system at DeLamar.

The latest fence of holes (IDM-18-011, 012 and 014) on the southeast extension of the DeLamar trend (the Sullivan Gulch Zone) continue to highlight a zone of variably oxidized, intense gold-silver mineralization averaging 100-200 m thick and dipping steeply to the southwest. In this area of Sullivan Gulch, the zone remains entirely open to the southeast and in the down dip direction. As was the case with drill hole IDM-18-007 reported last month, two of the drill holes reported today were terminated in mineralized rock grading more than 1 g/t AuEq. The holes in question that terminated in +1 g/t AuEq material were both drilled using a reverse circulation (“RC”) drill rig and were unable to be drilled deeper beyond the bottom of economic mineralization, indicating that the mineralized zone could in fact be thicker than reported. As previously stated, the porphyritc rhyolite and upper quartz latite units appear to be the favored hosts to gold-silver mineralization.

Since the start of the 2018 campaign, the Company has drilled roughly 8,900 m in 33 drill holes, with assays pending from a further 21 drill holes beyond what was released today.

This year’s $10 million exploration program includes an estimated 20,000 m of RC and diamond drilling. The proposed drill meterage will be divided roughly equally between the DeLamar and Florida Mountain Deposits. As highlighted in the news release dated June 14, 2018, drilling has commenced at Florida Mountain, and will continue throughout the summer months into Q3 of this year.

Sampling and QA/QC Procedure

Thorough QA/QC protocols are followed on the project including insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in the assay stream for all drill holes. The samples are submitted directly to American Assay Labs in Reno, Nevada for preparation and analysis. Analysis of gold is performed using fire assay method with atomic absorption (AA) finish on a 1 assay ton aliquot. Gold results over 5 g/t are rerun using a gravimetric finish. Silver analysis is performed using ICP for results up to 100 g/t on a 5 acid digestion, with a fire assay, gravimetric finish over 100 g/t silver.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gary Edmondo of Reno, Nevada, who serves as Integra’s Chief Geologist, and is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43- 101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The primary focus of the Company is the advancement of its DeLamar Project, consisting of the neighbouring DeLamar and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in the heart of the historic Owyhee County mining district in south western Idaho. The first exploration program in over 25 years is currently underway on the DeLamar Project with more than 20,000 metres planned for 2018. The management team comprises the former executive team from Integra Gold Corp.

