Tasca Completes Preparations for Summer Exploration Program on the Princeton Gold Property

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Tasca Resources Ltd. ("Tasca" or the "Company") (TSX.V:TAC, FSE:3TA) is pleased to announce preparations are now complete for the upcoming 2018 summer work program at its Princeton Gold Property. A recent property visit by Tasca’s Geologist, R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo, confirmed the access roads into the property and showing area are open and the snow has left the ground.

Tasca plans an initial $300,000 mechanical trenching and diamond drilling campaign focussed on Area 2, where previous prospecting, grid soil sampling and in-place rock sampling documented 25 of 37 samples returning gold values in excess of 1,000 ppb with 13 of the 25 samples returning gold values in excess of 10,000 ppb gold, or 10 grams per tonne, to a maximum of 66,237 ppb or 66.2 grams per tonne gold.

The samples were collected from three separate locations enclosing angular float, sub crop or outcrop of rusty weathered, limonite stained quartz with trace to 5% very fine grained disseminated pyrite. Several of the samples exhibit remnant vugs or cellular boxwork structure.

The 2011 grid soil sampling surveys indicate Area 2 hosts multiple, linear, parallel gold-in-soil anomalies with the strongest anomaly striking a minimum of 500 metres to a maximum of 650 metres in a northwestern direction.

This will be the first drilling campaign of any kind on the property.

Princeton Gold Property

The Princeton Gold Property lies 35 kilometres south of Princeton, British Columbia and 11 kilometers south of the producing Copper Mountain Copper Mine. The road accessible, 4013 hectare property is fully permitted for fifty trenching sites and ten drilling sites.

About Tasca Resources

Tasca Resources Ltd. (TAC: TSX-V; FWB: 3TA) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Our objective is to build shareholder value through exploration and potential development or acquisition of existing projects with significant up-side.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., Tasca’s geologist, who is a “Qualified Person” as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43- 101”).

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.tascaresources.com

