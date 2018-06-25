TORONTO, June 25, 2018 /CNW/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) will host its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday June 27, 2018 at 10am ET at the office of Stikeman Elliott LLP, 5300 Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario.

Chris Bradbrook, President and CEO of Superior Gold will discuss the Company's performance in 2017 and provide a general corporate update followed by a question and answer session. Related materials can be found on the Company's page on Sedar www.sedar.com.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic Gold mine, which is a producing underground operation with a central mill, the Hermes open pit mine and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superior-gold-inc-provides-reminder-of-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-300671186.html

SOURCE Superior Gold