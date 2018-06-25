Free Technical Reports on Mosaic and Three Additional Agricultural Chemicals Equities

Stock Research Monitor: SMG, NTR, and SNES

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2018 / WallstEquities.com renavigates the Agricultural Chemicals space, which is a large and highly regulated sub-industry under the chemicals industry. Agrichemicals include a broad range of pesticides, herbicides, insecticides and fungicides, as well as synthetic fertilizers, hormones and other chemical growth agents. In this morning's lineup are these four stocks: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (NYSE: SMG), Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR), SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), and The Mosaic Co. (NYSE: MOS).

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Marysville, Ohio headquartered The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.'s shares finished Friday's session 0.64% higher at $82.00. A total volume of 593,101 shares was traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 2.29%. Moreover, shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro, which manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 42.01.

On June 04th, 2018, Scotts Miracle-Gro ("SMG") announced that it has completed the acquisition of the assets of Sunlight Supply, Inc., enhancing the ability of the former's wholly owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company ("Hawthorne"), to drive improved performance while meeting the needs of the rapidly evolving hydroponic products marketplace. SMG also announced that it has formally launched ‘Project Catalyst,' which it expects will achieve $35 million in annual synergies for Hawthorne by the end of calendar 2019.

On June 20th, 2018, research firm Raymond James downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Market Perform' to 'Underperform'.

Nutrien

Shares in Saskatoon, Canada headquartered Nutrien Ltd. ended the day 1.78% higher at $53.69. A total volume of 1.68 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.53 million shares. The stock has advanced 4.50% in the last month and 14.26% in the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading 8.08% and 8.18% above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of Nutrien, which produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide, have an RSI of 65.96.

On June 19th, 2018, Nutrien announced that its annual meeting of shareholders will be held on July 19th, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. local time at the Radisson Hotel, Salon A, 405 – 20th Street East, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Shareholders of common shares of the Company as at the close of trading on June 06th, 2018, are eligible to vote their shares at the meeting.



SenesTech

Flagstaff, Arizona headquartered SenesTech Inc.'s stock slid 4.60%, closing the session at $1.97. A total volume of 1.03 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have surged 32.21% in the last month and 245.61% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 104.86% above its 50-day moving average and 77.73% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of SenesTech, which develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, have an RSI of 63.99.

On June 13th, 2018, SenesTech announced the election of Delphine Francois Chiavarini to its Board of Directors at the Company's annual shareholder meeting held on June 12th, 2018. Chiavarini will take the position of Cheryl Dyer, PhD, co-founder and CRO, who is retiring from the Board.

Mosaic

On Friday, shares in Plymouth, Minnesota headquartered The Mosaic Co. finished the session 1.76% higher at $28.88. A total volume of 2.35 million shares was traded. The stock has gained 2.96% in the last month, 19.04% over the previous three months, and 29.39% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.20% and 15.71%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Mosaic, which through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide, have an RSI of 54.77.

